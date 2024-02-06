TwinEU Project: A Revolutionary Step to Enhance European Power Grid

In a bold stride toward fortifying the resilience and cybersecurity of the European power grid, the TwinEU project is set to create a pan-European digital twin. This revolutionary initiative will be built on a foundation of local federated digital models, contributed by a diverse array of institutions, including network operators, technology providers, and research centers. The project, backed by €20 million funding over three years, will leverage a suite of tools in eight pilot projects spread across 11 EU countries, such as Portugal, Spain, and France.

Smart Planning and New Models for Power Grid

The TwinEU project aims to pioneer smart planning strategies and develop innovative models for the power grid, leading to enhanced forecasts, market optimizations, and improved grid management. The digital twins will mirror the real-world behavior of the grid and energy markets during ground demonstrations, serving as a dynamic tool for grid enhancement.

Multi-Institutional Collaboration

Participants such as E.ON One will play a key role in several working packages, including the German demonstrator. With 75 partners from various European countries, the project is a testament to multi-institutional collaboration. The project aligns seamlessly with the objectives outlined in the REPowerEU plan, emphasizing energy conservation, clean energy production, and diversifying the EU’s energy sources.

Role of INESC TEC's Centre and HASLab

Within the project, INESC TEC's Centre for Power and Energy Systems (CPES) will shoulder the development of a digital twin for the Iberian system, concentrating on new services and grid-forming technologies. Simultaneously, the High-Assurance Software Laboratory (HASLab) will focus on interoperability and computing performance. Other national entities such as R&D Nester and REN will also participate in the Iberian pilot.