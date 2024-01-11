Tuya Sparks IoT Innovation at CES 2024 with Developer Day

Seizing the limelight at CES 2024, global IoT developer service provider, Tuya, hosted its Tuya Developer Day, resonating with the event’s central theme ‘All Together, All On.’ The day was designed to foster collaboration among developers, with an aim to create an interconnected smart world. Tuya’s commitment to maintaining an open and neutral platform was underscored with an upgrade to Developer Day, designed to inspire innovation and collaboration in smart solutions.

Pushing Boundaries with IoT and AI

Key discussions at the event revolved around leveraging IoT and AI technologies. Representatives from smart real estate, lighting, consumer electronics, and telecommunications sectors participated in these conversations. Eva Na, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Cooperation at Tuya, accentuated the importance of collective wisdom in driving IoT innovation. The company’s Co-founder and COO, Yang, delivered a talk titled ‘IoT for Sustainability and Beyond,’ shedding light on IoT’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable development goals.

Spotlight on Smart Energy Solutions

Tuya used this platform to showcase its smart energy solutions, underlining the creation of green, low-carbon environments. This demonstration corroborated the company’s commitment to sustainability and its efforts to contribute tangibly towards global development goals.

Keynote Speeches and Partnerships

The event was enriched with keynote speeches from partners like Amazon, CALEX, Grupo Construlita, Copilot cx, Goqual, INOX Smart, T3 Technology, VTA, and Aerogaz. Amazon discussed the integration of Alexa with smart homes, while CALEX highlighted smart home innovations. Grupo Construlita presented on smart buildings for improved profit and productivity. Copilot cx put the spotlight on mobile applications for IoT devices, and Goqual talked about customer-centric smart home solutions. INOX Smart detailed keyless access management, T3 Technology discussed creating a smart home ecosystem, VTA emphasized home intelligence, and Aerogaz showcased smart home safety and efficiency.