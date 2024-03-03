Turnkey Communication Services (TKC) Targets Cybersecurity Expansion, Partners with EC-Council

Amidst an increasingly digital world, Turnkey Communication Services (TKC), a prominent digital solutions provider, is setting its sights on the burgeoning field of cybersecurity, expecting it to contribute significantly to its revenue stream. With a strategic alliance formed with the EC-Council, a global leader in cybersecurity education, TKC aims to fortify Thailand's digital defenses by offering cutting-edge security operation centre (SOC) services and comprehensive training programs. This move not only underscores TKC's commitment to cybersecurity but also highlights the growing importance of digital safety across Southeast Asia.

Strategic Expansion in Cybersecurity

In July 2023, TKC took a significant step forward by signing an exclusive memorandum of understanding with the EC-Council. This collaboration is poised to introduce SOC services tailored for enterprises, focusing on safeguarding critical infrastructure sectors such as finance, transport, energy, telecom, hospitals, and public services. TKC's chief executive and managing director, Sayam Tiewtranon, expressed optimism regarding the IT market's prospects, notwithstanding the economic slowdown. He attributes this optimism to the continuous investment in digital infrastructure and the adoption of smart solutions across various sectors, thereby driving TKC's revenue growth ambitions.

Building a Skilled Workforce

Recognizing the acute shortage of trained personnel to combat cyberthreats, TKC is taking proactive measures by collaborating with around 10 local state universities. The goal is to integrate security skills training into their curricula, thereby nurturing a new generation of cybersecurity experts. This initiative reflects TKC's broader vision of equipping Thailand with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the complexities of the digital age securely.

Impressive Growth and Future Prospects

TKC reported a remarkable revenue of 3.8 billion baht in 2023, marking a 57% increase from the previous year, with net profit rising to 250 million baht. With a substantial backlog valued at approximately 3.2 billion baht, the company is poised for sustained growth, particularly in the cybersecurity domain. Sayam's strategy to shift the revenue composition more favorably towards the private sector, from a 30:70 ratio to a more balanced 40:60, underscores TKC's ambition to diversify and strengthen its market position.

As TKC embarks on this strategic pivot towards cybersecurity, the implications for Thailand's digital landscape are profound. By fostering a robust security infrastructure and cultivating a skilled workforce, TKC is not just enhancing its own growth prospects but is also contributing significantly to the nation's digital resilience. This initiative is a testament to the critical role of cybersecurity in safeguarding the future of digital transformation, smart nations, and e-commerce, ensuring that trust remains the foundation upon which the digital economy can flourish.