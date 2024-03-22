Turkcell Boosts Investment for 5G Readiness, Eyes Eurobonds and Sukuk for Financing

Turkish telecom giant Turkcell announced plans to significantly increase investment in 2023, aiming to enhance its infrastructure for the impending rollout of 5G services. CEO Ali Taha Koç revealed that investment would focus on a new data center, a 300 MW solar power plant, and grid upgrades crucial for 5G readiness. These ambitious projects are part of Turkcell's strategy to allocate nearly a quarter of its revenue, a notable rise from previous years, towards capital expenditure. The company is exploring financing options, including eurobonds and sukuk in international markets, to support these green investments and infrastructure development.

Strategic Investments and Financing

In preparation for the 5G revolution, Turkcell is channeling significant resources into upgrading its infrastructure. This includes laying fiber optic cables to base stations to handle the anticipated surge in data traffic. The company's CFO, Kamil Kalyon, mentioned Turkcell's experience with eurobond issuance, highlighting additional borrowing opportunities in international markets. Green investments such as the planned solar power plant underline Turkcell's commitment to sustainable development alongside technological advancement.

Regulatory Hurdles and IPO Considerations

Kalyon emphasized the necessity of obtaining approvals from relevant regulatory authorities, including the Capital Markets Board (SPK) and the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), before proceeding with bond issuances. Furthermore, Turkcell is evaluating market conditions for the possible initial public offerings (IPOs) of its subsidiaries, including Superonline, Global Tower, and Paycell. CEO Koç expressed optimism about attracting foreign investor interest at the right time, despite current market valuations not being favorable for IPOs.

Expansion into New Ventures

Beyond its core telecom operations, Turkcell is exploring partnerships with foreign data center and cloud infrastructure operators, termed "hyperscalers," to enter the Turkish market. This move signifies Turkcell's ambition to become a comprehensive ICT player, extending its reach beyond traditional telecom services. Despite facing a legal challenge regarding the sale of its subsidiary Lifecell in Ukraine, Turkcell remains confident in the ongoing process and the eventual successful completion of the sale.

The telecom operator's aggressive investment strategy, coupled with its exploration of international financing options and expansion into new business areas, positions Turkcell as a forward-thinking player in Turkey's telecommunications sector. As 5G technology beckons, Turkcell's preparations underscore its commitment to leading the charge in innovation and sustainability, promising significant impacts on the Turkish economy and beyond.