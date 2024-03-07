TurboTax Full Service Offers $100 Instant Rebate and Expert Tax Filing Until March 31, 2024

With the 2024 tax season in full swing, individuals and self-employed filers looking for hassle-free tax preparation are turning to TurboTax Full Service for a unique offer. TurboTax, a leading name in tax software, is enhancing the filing experience with a $100 instant rebate and the expertise of seasoned tax professionals. This special promotion, expiring on March 31, 2024, combines the convenience of technology with human expertise to streamline the tax filing process.

Seamless Expert Matching and AI-Powered Efficiency

TurboTax's innovative approach leverages AI to match filers with the ideal tax expert from their network, boasting an average of 12 years of experience. This year, Intuit's AI innovations, including Intuit Assist, are making document uploading, data sharing, and expert matching easier, quicker, and more personalized than ever before. For those requiring in-person assistance, TurboTax offers the option to connect with a local Intuit TurboTax Verified Pro, ensuring a tailored filing experience.

Exclusive Offer and Multilingual Support

In an effort to make tax season less daunting, TurboTax Live Full Service is offering a $100 instant rebate at the time of filing for customers who opt for this comprehensive service. This enticing offer is accompanied by a lifetime guarantee on the return, underscoring TurboTax's confidence in their service quality. Additionally, TurboTax has expanded its support to include Spanish-speaking filers, providing translated Full Service experiences to accommodate a broader audience.

Deadline Approaching Fast

Those interested in taking advantage of TurboTax Full Service's offer must act quickly, as the promotion ends on March 31, 2024. The credit applies exclusively to federal filing fees for TurboTax Full Service and does not cover state tax filing fees or additional services. Eligible filers will receive the $100 credit instantly at the time of filing, ensuring a rewarding conclusion to their tax preparation journey. With the deadline fast approaching, now is the perfect time to explore this convenient, expert-guided tax filing option.

As the tax deadline draws nearer, the choice between navigating tax season alone or seeking the assistance of a tax professional becomes more pressing. TurboTax Full Service not only simplifies this decision but also offers a financially incentivizing reason to choose expert help. With the promise of a $100 instant rebate and the support of seasoned tax professionals, filers are equipped to navigate this tax season with confidence and ease.