Tunisia Eyes Major Telecom Expansion with Invitation for 6-7 New Submarine Cables

Tunisia has announced a significant initiative to expand its telecommunications infrastructure by inviting operators to invest in the development of 6 to 7 new submarine cables. Kamel Saadaoui, the chief of staff of the minister of communication technologies, highlighted this ambitious project during the service commencement ceremony of the Ifriqiya submarine cable, signaling a major step forward in connecting Tunisia more robustly to the global digital network.

Strategic Development in Telecommunications

The recent launch of the Ifriqiya cable, boasting a capacity of up to 3Tbps and stretching over 950km from Bizerte to Marseille, forms a critical part of Tunisia's strategy to bolster its telecommunications foundation. This initiative not only aims to enhance the current infrastructure but also to lay the groundwork for the future introduction of 5G services across the nation. The Ifriqiya cable, which is an extension of PCCW’s Peace subsea cable, significantly increases Tunisia's connectivity to Europe, Egypt, and beyond, with capacities reaching up to 192Tbps for the Mediterranean segment.

Promising Future for Tunisia's Connectivity

Tunisia's strategic location on the Mediterranean has made it an attractive landing point for several submarine cable systems like SeaMeWe-4, Didon, Hannibal, and the forthcoming Medusa cable. These developments not only highlight Tunisia's role in global telecommunications but also its potential to become a major hub in North Africa. With the Ifriqiya project completed in record time, Ooredoo Tunisia’s CEO, Mansour Rachid El-Khater, emphasized its significance as a strategic endeavor to link the northern Tunisian coast to Marseille, thus enhancing regional connectivity.

Looking Ahead: Tunisia's Telecom Expansion

This ambitious announcement from Tunisia signals a clear intent to significantly upgrade its digital infrastructure, positioning the nation as a key player in the telecommunications sector. The proposed addition of 6 to 7 new submarine cables will undoubtedly facilitate faster and more reliable internet access, promoting economic growth and technological innovation within the country. It also underscores Tunisia's commitment to improving its telecom offerings, both for its citizens and as a competitive advantage in attracting global digital business.

As Tunisia advances with its plans to enhance its telecommunications infrastructure, the ripple effects of these developments will likely be felt far beyond its borders. This push towards a more connected future not only promises to improve the quality of life for Tunisians but also positions the country as a pivotal gateway for digital traffic between Europe, Africa, and Asia. The ambitious vision laid out by Tunisian officials reflects a broader trend of digital transformation across the globe, with Tunisia aiming to secure its place at the forefront of this digital revolution.