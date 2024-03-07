TTTech Auto & BlackBerry Enhance SDVs with Advanced QNX Integration for Safety, Performance

VIENNA, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- TTTech Auto and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) have announced a strategic expansion in their partnership, aimed at tackling the increasing complexity of software-defined vehicles (SDVs). This collaboration will see the integration of TTTech Auto's premier scheduling solutions with the latest QNX® Operating System (OS) 8.0, creating a single safety-certified product that promises to boost performance and optimize semiconductor utilization in critical systems like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Revolutionizing Vehicle Software Design

The joint venture is set to revolutionize the scalability of vehicle architectures, ranging from zonal to domain controllers, and shifting from fail-safe to fail-operational solutions. By leveraging state-of-the-art scheduling algorithms, the design and testing phases are streamlined, enabling configurations to be altered effortlessly and consistently yielding functional results. The product, which is pre-certified to meet crucial safety (ISO 26262 up to ASIL D) and security standards (ISO 21434), is expected to be available for projects by the end of Q2/2024, with full certification anticipated in Q4/2024.

Addressing the Challenges of SDV Manufacturing

"The rapid advancements in silicon chip performance, coupled with increased system integration and software complexity, are posing significant challenges for SDV manufacturers," said John Wall, SVP and head of QNX at BlackBerry. He emphasized that in an environment where safety and security are non-negotiable, the partnership with TTTech Auto is crucial for delivering a product that supports scalable architectures and manages the complex interactions required by SDVs, all built on the reliable QNX foundation. Stefan Poledna, CTO at TTTech Auto, highlighted the need for a system-wide approach to SDV development, one that encompasses system, safety, security, and software integration. According to Poledna, the collaboration with QNX addresses these needs, offering a pre-integrated and pre-certified solution that supports innovation in SDV development.

Building on a Foundation of Success

This partnership builds upon an initial cooperation announced in June 2022, which saw the integration of the QNX® Neutrino® Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) with TTTech Auto's safe vehicle software platform, MotionWise. Products from this collaboration are already in production. TTTech Auto, known for its solutions that ensure safety and robustness in automated driving, and BlackBerry, a leader in intelligent security software and services, are thus setting a new standard in the development of software-defined vehicles, promising safer and more efficient future driving experiences.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve towards more complex and software-centric models, partnerships like that between TTTech Auto and BlackBerry will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of transportation. By focusing on safety, performance, and scalability, they are not only addressing the immediate challenges faced by SDV manufacturers but also laying the groundwork for the next generation of vehicle technology.