TSMC Unveils Net Zero Path: Collaboration and Innovation in Taipei Expo

Amy Tu, a manager from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), outlined the chipmaker's ambitious roadmap towards net zero, focusing on low-carbon supply chain strategies, during the Net Zero City Expo in Taipei. The company's multifaceted approach includes enhancing supplier collaboration to accurately monitor and reduce carbon emissions, innovating eco-friendly materials, advancing recycling technologies, and pioneering joint renewable energy procurement.

Advertisment

Collaborative Efforts for a Greener Future

One of the key strategies TSMC is employing involves working closely with its suppliers to develop a transparent and accurate data collection process for carbon emissions. This initiative is not just about monitoring; it's about actively engaging with suppliers to innovate solutions that could significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the semiconductor manufacturing process. An example highlighted was the creation of an eco-friendly hydrofluoric acid, marking a significant step towards lessening environmental impact.

Innovative Recycling and Renewable Energy Procurement

Advertisment

Another dimension of TSMC's strategy is the development of new recycling technologies. The company is working on transforming chemical waste, a byproduct of the semiconductor manufacturing process, into electronic-grade chemicals. This process is notably more challenging than producing industrial-grade chemicals but represents a significant advancement in recycling technologies. Additionally, TSMC is leading the way in Taiwan with its joint procurement of renewable energy. By signing long-term power purchase agreements and guaranteeing the subscription of part of this green power by its local supply chain, TSMC is tackling the challenges its suppliers face in accessing renewable energy.

Setting Ambitious Environmental Goals

TSMC's commitment to reducing its environmental impact doesn't stop at immediate, tangible measures. The company has set ambitious goals for the future: returning to its 2020 levels of carbon emissions by 2030, achieving 100% use of renewable energy by 2040, and reaching net zero by 2050. With around one-third of its emissions categorized under scope three, which includes emissions in the value chain, TSMC recognizes the significant task ahead in decarbonizing its supply chain.

As the world moves towards a more sustainable future, TSMC's initiatives represent a significant step forward for the semiconductor industry. By focusing on collaboration, innovation, and ambitious environmental goals, TSMC is not only working towards its own sustainability targets but is also setting an example for its peers. The impact of these initiatives will likely resonate beyond Taiwan's borders, influencing global supply chains and the broader push towards net zero emissions.