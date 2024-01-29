TSMC Prepares to Build Second Manufacturing Facility in Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture

In a significant move, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's leading contract chipmaker, is gearing up to construct a second manufacturing facility in Kikuyo town, nestled within Japan's Kumamoto prefecture.

This forthcoming development was brought to light by Tetsushi Sakamoto, a Japanese farm minister and member of the House of Representatives for the region. The official proclamation regarding the new factory's location is anticipated to be made public in February.

Investment and Economic Impact

The financial outlay for this additional plant is projected to be a staggering 2 trillion yen, amounting to approximately $13.5 billion. This significant investment is viewed as a catalyst that is expected to invigorate the local economy in southwestern Japan. The first TSMC plant in the vicinity, a wafer factory, had been established with an investment of $8.6 billion and is slated to kick off mass production within the current year.

Local Concerns and Challenges

Despite the economic optimism, the proposed facility has not been without its share of concerns. Voices have been raised by local residents drawing attention to potential environmental issues such as groundwater pollution and traffic congestion that might arise from the operations of the new establishment. These concerns underscore the need for a balanced approach to industrial progress, one that harmonizes economic growth with sustainable practices.