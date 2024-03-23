TSMC Maintains Gross Margin Target Amid Taiwan's Electricity Rate Hike Impacting Semiconductor Sector

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), facing a significant electricity rate hike in Taiwan, has decided to keep its long-term gross margin target steady, underscoring its commitment to energy conservation and operational efficiency. Announced by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the rate increase is part of the government's strategy to address the financial strains on Taiwan Power Co., with industrial users seeing an average rise of 12.7%. Despite the anticipated addition of NT$4 billion to its annual electricity bill, TSMC's steadfast goal reflects its robust energy management practices and the minimal expected impact on its profitability.

Advertisment

Strategic Energy Conservation

TSMC has been proactive in implementing energy-saving measures across its operations, contributing to a significant reduction in power consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. With five dedicated energy conservation task forces, the company has optimized its manufacturing processes, including a noteworthy adjustment to its 12-inch wafer production equipment that resulted in saving approximately 112 million kWh yearly. Moreover, in collaboration with its EUV supplier, TSMC has achieved a 22% reduction in power consumption for each EUV-produced wafer, further exemplifying its commitment to environmental stewardship and operational excellence.

Industry-Wide Implications

Advertisment

The electricity rate hike poses varying degrees of impact on Taiwan's semiconductor industry, with companies like Nanya Technology Corp. and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. projecting slight to moderate increases in operational costs. However, these firms, along with United Microelectronics Corp., are determined to continue their energy conservation efforts to mitigate the financial implications. GlobalWafers Co., on the other hand, sees potential for a stable to slightly decreased gross margin, yet remains committed to integrating renewable energy into its production processes, highlighting the sector's broader shift towards sustainability.

Looking Ahead

As TSMC and its industry peers navigate the challenges posed by the electricity rate hike, their collective focus on energy efficiency and renewable energy adoption sets a positive precedent for the semiconductor sector's resilience and environmental responsibility. TSMC's unwavering gross margin target amidst these changes not only reflects its strategic foresight but also its confidence in overcoming operational challenges through innovation and sustainability practices. This approach may well define the competitive edge and future success of Taiwan's semiconductor industry in the global market.