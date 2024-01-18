en English
Business

TSMC Foresees Tech Industry Revival, Considers Increased Capital Spending

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
TSMC Foresees Tech Industry Revival, Considers Increased Capital Spending

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the global leader in chip production, anticipates an 8% increase in its quarterly revenue. This forecast signals a promising resurgence in the semiconductor industry, particularly in smartphone and computing fields. Despite facing industry challenges, TSMC’s strategic positioning and technological capabilities offer investors potential for long-term value and reduced risk.

Anticipating Tech Industry Recovery

Aligned with its optimistic projections, TSMC is contemplating a flexible capital expenditure plan for 2024. This move reflects the company’s confidence in the tech industry’s revival. TSMC’s Q4 earnings, revenue growth, and market dominance underscore its competitive position in the sector. However, it faces stiff competition from Intel in the foundry market, as the latter makes efforts to leapfrog TSMC and Samsung in the small node space.

Dominance in the AI Processor Market

TSMC’s dominance extends to the AI processor market, a position bolstered by the anticipated recovery of the PC industry. The company’s largest customers, including Nvidia, are expected to benefit from this recovery. TSMC reported a net income of NT$238.7 billion for the fourth quarter, exceeding market forecasts and maintaining a steady revenue stream. The company is projecting an at least 8% revenue growth for Q1 and contemplating increasing its capital spending for 2024.

The Future of TSMC

Looking forward, TSMC anticipates a healthy annual growth, underpinned by strong demand for Nvidia’s AI chips, advances in packaging technologies, and progress in N3 and upcoming N2 process nodes. This optimistic outlook contrasts sharply with the situations of competing firms such as Samsung Electronics and Apple. As TSMC continues to develop and roll out next-generation N2 process nodes, it aims to achieve a 53% gross margin.

Business Taiwan Tech
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

