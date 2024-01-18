TSMC Anticipates Over 20% Revenue Growth in 2024 Amid High AI Chip Demand

The world's biggest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), has projected a significant 20% revenue growth for 2024. The forecast comes amidst an industry slowdown in sectors like smartphone and electric vehicle sales but is underpinned by a robust demand for high-end chips, especially those utilized in artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Surpassing Market Expectations Despite Challenges

Despite reporting a 19% net profit drop in the fourth quarter of the previous year, TSMC still managed to surpass market expectations. The company remains optimistic about the future, expecting a rebound in inventories to healthy levels and solid growth for the year. This positive outlook reflects in the company's stock market performance, with shares witnessing a 32% surge last year and a rise ahead of the earnings release.

A Key Enabler for AI Technology

During an earnings conference, TSMC CEO C.C. Wei emphasized the company's role as an instrumental enabler for AI technology. With the increasing demand for AI chips, which require the kind of powerful chips that TSMC excels in fabricating, the company is set for a healthy growth year in 2024. The outlook is further supported by a strong demand for high-performance computing and smartphones.

Global Expansion and Capital Spending

In a bid to meet the strong demand, TSMC has plans to expand its manufacturing presence globally. New facilities are proposed in Germany, Japan, Arizona, along with a potential third fab in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, focusing on advanced 2 nanometre chips. The company's capital spending for the current year is projected to match that of 2023, with a budget of $28-$32 billion.