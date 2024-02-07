Truke Launches Buds F1 Ultra: Budget TWS Earbuds with Premium Features

Indian audio products manufacturer, Truke, has introduced the Buds F1 Ultra, their latest offering in the affordable True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds market. The earbuds, distinguished by their design and features, are set to create a buzz in the budget-friendly audio sector. With 13mm graphene drivers, the earbuds boast of quad-mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, ensuring a clearer call quality.

Impressive Battery Life and Preset Equalizer Modes

A standout feature of the Buds F1 Ultra is their extended battery life, offering up to 60 hours of total playtime. This impressive longevity places them a cut above their competitors in the same price category. Adding to their appeal, the earbuds come with three preset equalizer modes to suit different audio preferences.

Designed for Gamers

In addition to their impressive audio features, the Buds F1 Ultra also caters to the gaming community. They feature a 40ms low-latency mode, designed specifically to provide a seamless audio experience for gamers.

Dual Connectivity Options

The earbuds support Bluetooth v5.3 for quick pairing and a Type-C port for rapid charging, maintaining a balance between convenience and functionality.

Pricing and Availability

The Buds F1 Ultra is competitively priced at Rs. 1,099. However, as part of the product's launch, Truke is offering special discounts that reduce the price to Rs. 999 and even further to Rs. 799 for early bird customers within the first two hours of launch. The product will be available from February 13th, 2024, on online platforms including Amazon.in, Flipkart, and the Truke website.