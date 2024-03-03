TruckWings Boosts Efficiency in CNG and Diesel Trucks: Results Unveiled at ATA 2024

At the American Trucking Associations Technology & Maintenance Council's 2024 Annual Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition in New Orleans, a groundbreaking announcement was made by TruckLabs and ConMet regarding the efficiency of TruckWings on CNG and diesel trucks. Daniel Burrows, the visionary founder of TruckLabs and now vice president and general manager of TruckWings at ConMet, shared compelling test results conducted by Mesilla Valley Transportation Solutions (MVTS) on Class 8 trucks, revealing significant improvements in fuel efficiency.

Revolutionizing Truck Efficiency

TruckWings, an innovative aerodynamic device designed by TruckLabs and recently acquired by ConMet, has shown remarkable efficiency improvements in heavy-duty trucks. According to the tests carried out by MVTS, Class 8 CNG trucks experienced a 5.25% boost in efficiency, while their diesel counterparts saw an even higher increase of 6.2%. Burrows emphasized the environmental impact of TruckWings, stating, "Every TruckWing you deploy takes the emissions of two cars off the road." This device, mounted behind the cab, operates fully automatically without requiring any intervention from the driver, showcasing the seamless integration of technology for environmental benefit.

Comprehensive Testing Methodology

The efficiency testing of TruckWings was meticulously executed. Two identically spec'd Volvo trucks were used for the experiment, running simultaneously at 65 MPH on a 9-mile circle track near Pecos, Texas. One of the trucks was equipped with the TruckWings device to assess its performance against a control vehicle. This rigorous testing process, overseen by MVTS, has been in place since 2012, underscoring a long-term commitment to enhancing truck efficiency through innovation.

Environmental and Economic Implications

The positive results from the TruckWings tests not only signify a leap forward in reducing emissions but also highlight the potential for significant fuel savings for the trucking industry. This development is particularly timely, given the growing emphasis on sustainability and efficiency in transportation. By improving the aerodynamics of CNG and diesel trucks, TruckWings presents a viable solution to the industry's dual challenges of environmental responsibility and economic efficiency.

As TruckWings continues to gain traction, its adoption might become a standard in the trucking industry, leading to widespread environmental benefits and operational cost savings. This innovative technology stands as a testament to the potential of collaborative efforts between companies like TruckLabs and ConMet, and research organizations like MVTS, in driving the future of sustainable trucking.