How To

Troubleshooting Guide: Fixing Picture Sending Issue on Samsung Galaxy Phones

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Troubleshooting Guide: Fixing Picture Sending Issue on Samsung Galaxy Phones

Many Samsung Galaxy phone users have been grappling with an issue that prevents them from sending pictures, an essential function in today’s digitally connected world. Here’s a guide with seven potential fixes, ranging from simple adjustments to more advanced solutions.

Disable Power Saver Mode

Power Saver mode on Samsung Galaxy phones is designed to limit CPU usage and reduce battery drain. However, it can also interfere with background tasks essential for sending pictures. Disabling this can be the first step in troubleshooting the picture sending issue.

Re-insert Physical SIM Card or Contact Carrier for eSIM issues

Issues with the SIM card can often cause network-related problems. Physically re-inserting the SIM card or contacting the carrier for eSIM-related issues can refresh the phone’s connections and potentially resolve the problem.

Switch to Default Messaging App

If you’re using a carrier’s app and experiencing issues, switching to the default messaging app can sometimes be a solution. The Samsung Messages app is specifically designed for Galaxy phones and can provide a smooth messaging experience.

Ensure Necessary Permissions are Enabled

For the messaging app to send pictures, it needs permissions to access your photos and videos. If these permissions are disabled, the app cannot fetch and send the media files. Ensure the app has the necessary permissions enabled in your phone’s settings.

Clear Messaging App’s Cache

The messaging app’s cache stores temporary files, which can sometimes cause issues. Clearing the cache can help remove these files, potentially resolving the problem.

Reset Access Point Names (APN)

APN settings play a crucial role in the functioning of mobile network and MMS services. Resetting these settings can refresh the network and potentially fix the issue with picture sending.

Reset Network Settings to Default

If none of the above solutions work, resetting the mobile network settings to default might be the last resort. This process will remove all previously configured network settings, potentially clearing any obstructions to sending pictures.

Despite these recommended fixes, if the issue persists, it’s advisable to seek professional assistance from a Samsung store or your carrier support. Remember, these solutions are not one-size-fits-all, and different issues may require different approaches.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

