TriStratus: A Maltese Startup’s Leap into Egypt Marks a New Era for Cloud Solutions

In the bustling heart of Cairo, an event not just of local but of regional significance unfolds as TriStratus, a Maltese startup that speaks the language of innovation and technological foresight, plants its flag.

This venture, born amid the global pandemic's uncertainties in 2021, stands as a testament to the power of resilience, vision, and the cloud. Founders Kevin Abela, Jonathan Abela, and Asif Akram have not just navigated the stormy waters of the global health crisis but emerged to chart a new course in the cloud services sector.

The Journey from Malta to Cairo

TriStratus’s odyssey began on the small Mediterranean island of Malta, where the idea of delivering bespoke cloud solutions took root. Unlike many startups that struggled during the Covid pandemic, TriStratus thrived, growing its team to 26 by the end of its third year. The company’s decision to open its first overseas office in Cairo is a bold step, reflecting not just its success but its ambition to be a cloud-first and cloud-only partner on a global stage.

In 2023, TriStratus was honored with the prestigious Microsoft Partner of the Year Award, a recognition that not only underscores its excellence in cloud services but also its potential to lead digital transformation.

The founders credit this achievement to the guidance and support from Microsoft, highlighting the importance of strong global partnerships in the startup ecosystem. This accolade is a beacon of TriStratus's commitment to driving growth, efficiency, and innovation through tailored cloud services.

Looking Beyond the Horizon

TriStratus's vision stretches far beyond the shores of Malta and the historic landscapes of Egypt. With a clear aim to become a dominant player in the regional cloud services market, the company is dedicated to supporting businesses in their digital transformation journeys.

This move not only signifies TriStratus’s growth ambitions but also the potential for cloud services to revolutionize businesses in the Middle East and beyond. The founders believe that understanding clients' unique needs and business goals is key to maximizing the value of cloud adoption, a philosophy that has propelled them forward in an increasingly competitive industry.