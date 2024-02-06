Tribes III: Rivals Announced for Early Access with Playable Demo

Prophecy Games, once a subsidiary of Hi-Rez Studios, has announced the upcoming release of Tribes III: Rivals, the latest addition to the Tribes video game series. Keeping up with the series' tradition of fast-paced multiplayer combat, the game is slated to enter early access soon, with a playable demo currently available on Steam's Next Fest from February 5 to February 12.

A Continuation of the Legacy

Tribes III: Rivals marks a continuation of the Tribes series under Prophecy Games, which became independent in 2020. The series, which began with Starsiege: Tribes in 1998, is known for its action-oriented multiplayer combat. The previous title, Tribes: Ascend, was developed by Hi-Rez Studios and released in 2012.

New Features and Modes

As with previous installments, Tribes III: Rivals is designed as a 5v5 multiplayer shooter. However, the game introduces several new features and modes. Players can look forward to engaging in 7v7 and 12v12 Capture The Flag (CTF) games, as well as training modes and custom lobbies.

Exploring New Terrains

Additionally, Tribes III: Rivals offers players the chance to explore new maps. These include Katabatic, Wavemist, DryDock, Dangerous Crossing, and Torment: Traverse. Each map promises to provide a unique environment for players to navigate and strategize.

While the exact date for early access remains unspecified, the game is set to be released on PC in Q1 2024. As fans eagerly await its arrival, the current playable demo offers a taste of what's to come in this anticipated installment of the Tribes series.