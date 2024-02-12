Trialbee Transforms Patient Recruitment Visibility with Honey Platform Upgrades

February 12, 2024: Trialbee, a prominent player in patient recruitment for clinical trials, unveils novel features for its Honey Platform Insights Module. These enhancements target greater transparency in patient recruitment visibility, aiming to quicken drug development, ensure trial success, and provide global patient access for patient-centric clinical trials.

Revolutionizing Patient Recruitment Visibility

The Honey Platform Insights Module now offers a full-funnel ROI calculator, recruitment targets, streamlined CRA and site workflows, and additional metrics. These features provide deeper insights into recruitment ROI and projections, enabling sponsors to make informed data-driven decisions.

Trialbee's new features leverage machine learning algorithms to assess critical aspects of over 16,000 trials, resulting in the development of the Trial Complexity Score. This score demonstrates a correlation with overall trial duration, highlighting the increasing complexity of clinical trials over time.

Unmasking the Complexity of Clinical Trials

The average complexity score across all trials has surged by more than 10 percentage points in the last decade. Phase 1 trials have experienced a particularly noticeable increase, reflecting the growing intricacy of therapy development.

These new features offer precision matching for therapy development, a diverse range of laboratory tests, and a comprehensive clinical research solution for Pharma, Biotech, and CRO companies.

Empowering Patients and Sponsors Alike

With consumer-grade UX, the new features are designed to improve end-user adoption and satisfaction. By enhancing patient recruitment visibility, Trialbee is paving the way for advancements in innovative medical research.

As clinical trials become increasingly complex, the need for transparent and efficient patient recruitment processes is more vital than ever. Trialbee's latest features for the Honey Platform Insights Module are set to redefine the landscape of patient-centric clinical trials, offering hope for a future where medical breakthroughs are within reach for all.