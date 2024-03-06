Trello Tightens Free Tier Collaborator Cap, Impacting Small Businesses Globally

For small enterprises worldwide, the allure of free productivity software tiers has been a significant cost-saving grace. Applications like Trello have empowered businesses by offering robust project-tracking capabilities without the hefty price tag. However, a recent announcement from Atlassian, Trello's parent company, marks a pivotal change that could affect countless users. Starting April 8th, Trello will impose a collaborator limit on its Free Workspaces, a move that necessitates a strategic reassessment for its current user base.

Imminent Changes to Trello's Free Workspace

Under the new policy, Free Workspaces on Trello will be capped at 10 collaborators. This limit includes Workspace members, guests, and pending invites. If your free Trello Workspace already has 10 or more collaborators, you won’t be able to add new collaborators to the Workspace, unless you upgrade your plan or reduce the number of collaborators to below the limit.

The restrictions tighten even further by May 20, 2024, when Workspaces exceeding the 10-collaborator limit will see their boards switch to view-only mode. This means affected users can see the boards but won't be able to make any changes, severely impacting productivity and collaboration.

Options for Affected Users

Atlassian has outlined a couple of pathways for administrators of Free Workspaces facing these restrictions. One immediate solution is to trim down the number of collaborators to meet the new cap. To facilitate this, Atlassian has promised to introduce new features aimed at helping Workspace Admins manage collaborators more efficiently. Alternatively, users who find the 10-collaborator limit too constraining have the option to upgrade to one of Trello's paid subscriptions. While this move will ensure continued access to Trello's collaborative features, it represents an unexpected expense for small businesses accustomed to operating within the software's previously lenient free tier.

Exploring Alternatives

For those unwilling or unable to adjust to Trello's impending changes, the quest for alternatives is underway. Platforms like Asana and Lark are emerging as viable contenders, offering comparable project management tools with their own unique sets of features. Asana, known for its intuitive design and robust team collaboration capabilities, and Lark, with its emphasis on shared calendars and AI content generation, present themselves as noteworthy options. Both platforms cater to various business needs and offer free plans, with Lark standing out for its mobile-first approach and affordable paid options.

The shift in Trello's policy not only prompts a reevaluation of project management tools among small businesses but also highlights the broader implications of relying on free software tiers for critical business operations. As companies navigate these changes, the landscape of productivity software is set to evolve, pushing businesses towards a more strategic approach in selecting the tools that best suit their needs and budget constraints.