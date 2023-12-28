en English
South Korea

Transparent Solar Cells: Revolutionizing Energy Generation in Urban Spaces

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:47 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:09 am EST
In a groundbreaking development, scientists from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) have unveiled an innovative type of transparent solar cell, designed to be integrated into windows. This technological leap could potentially transmute buildings into self-sustaining energy generators without infringing on aesthetics or necessitating additional space.

Transforming Windows into Energy Generators

The technology hinges on a transparent photovoltaic (TPV) panel that catches solar energy while permitting visible light to pass through, rendering it nearly imperceptible when affixed to glass surfaces. This invention could redefine the way solar energy is harnessed, particularly in urban areas where space is at a premium and traditional solar panels may not be an option.

Efficiency and Commercial Viability

The transparent solar cells achieved a power conversion efficiency exceeding 2%, a notable stride toward making them commercially feasible. The research team is committed to further augmenting the efficiency and stability of the cells, aiming to introduce them to the market in the imminent future.

Global Impact and Future Prospects

The global transparent electronics market is poised to reach USD 8.38 billion by 2032, propelled by demand for transparent displays and solar technologies. The market is further buoyed by the evolution of consumer electronics and swift advancements in display technologies. The escalating demand for transparent electronics is also driven by emerging applications and the development of flexible electronics.

Meanwhile, the global solar PV market size is expected to more than double from USD 282.6 billion in 2028, surpassing USD 1 trillion by 2050. It is anticipated that annual solar PV capacity additions will need to nearly triple by 2030 to 270 GW per year. This market growth is a testament to the significant role of government policies and incentives in propelling the rapid expansion of the solar PV industry globally.

This development also indicates a significant trend towards sustainable and renewable energy resources, with a focus on solar photovoltaics (PV). Other innovations in this area include the potential of organic-inorganic halide perovskites as solar cells due to their high power conversion efficiency and low-cost fabrication.

The future of solar energy is indeed promising, and this breakthrough from KIST is undoubtedly a giant leap in the right direction.

South Korea Tech
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

