Trailblazing AI Seminar for Small Businesses: Unlocking Competitive Edges in Longford

As digital transformation reshapes the business landscape, small businesses in Longford are set to gain a competitive edge through an innovative seminar titled 'AI: The Way Forward'. Scheduled during the bustling Longford Local Enterprise Week, this event promises to demystify artificial intelligence (AI) and explore its practical applications for local enterprises. Slated for March 4, from 12.30 to 2.30pm at the Backstage Theatre, the seminar boasts a lineup of distinguished speakers, including Anne-Marie Tomchak, and is orchestrated by the Longford Local Enterprise Office, with funding from Enterprise Ireland.

Expert Insights and Practical Applications

The seminar aims to bridge the gap between complex AI technology and its accessible, cost-effective applications for small businesses. Registrants will have the opportunity to hear from Anne-Marie Tomchak, a Longford-native broadcaster and AI enthusiast, along with a panel of industry leaders like Alan Farrelly, John O'Shanahan, and Toby Farren. Hosted by Caroline Coleman, this event is not just a learning opportunity but also a networking platform, encouraging local business owners and managers to engage directly with AI experts.

Support and Encouragement from Longford County Council

Longford County Council officials, including Cathaoirleach Cllr Colm Murray and Chief Executive Paddy Mahon, have expressed their enthusiasm for the seminar. Their support underscores the council's commitment to fostering innovation and equipping local businesses with the tools needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy. This event is a testament to the proactive approach of the Longford Local Enterprise Office and Longford Chamber in seeking out opportunities for local business growth and adaptation.

Registration and Future Implications

While the seminar is free, interested attendees must register to secure their place, highlighting the high demand for such forward-thinking initiatives. The implications of this event extend beyond the immediate learning outcomes. It serves as a catalyst for Longford's small businesses to embrace AI, fostering a culture of innovation and efficiency that could set a precedent for other regions. By breaking down the complexities of AI into actionable insights, 'AI: The Way Forward' is poised to revolutionize how local enterprises operate, paving the way for a more innovative and efficient future.

To register for this groundbreaking seminar and for more information on other Local Enterprise Week events, visit Localenterprise.ie/Longford.