TRAI Sets New Mobile Number Porting Rules to Combat SIM Swap Fraud from July 1

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced significant amendments to the mobile number portability (MNP) regulations, aimed at curbing SIM swap fraud. Effective July 1, the new guidelines prohibit porting of mobile numbers within seven days of a SIM swap or replacement. This initiative marks the ninth amendment since the MNP regulations were initially established in 2009.

Preventing Fraudulent Practices

TRAI's latest amendment introduces a critical measure to combat the increasing incidents of SIM swap fraud. Under the new rules, customers cannot request porting of their mobile number to a different telecom operator within a seven-day window following a SIM card swap or replacement. This measure is designed to thwart fraudsters' attempts to hijack mobile numbers through deceitful SIM swaps. Moreover, TRAI has stipulated an additional criterion for the rejection of Unique Porting Code (UPC) requests, essential for transferring mobile numbers between operators, if made within this seven-day period.

Enhanced Security Measures

The amendment is part of TRAI's ongoing efforts to enhance security and integrity within India's telecommunications sector. By introducing a mandatory waiting period after a SIM swap, TRAI aims to provide a buffer that helps in identifying and preventing potential fraudulent activities. The regulator's move is expected to significantly reduce the instances of fraud related to mobile number portability, thereby safeguarding consumer interests and enhancing trust in digital communications.

Implications for Consumers and Telecom Operators

The new regulations necessitate adjustments from both consumers and telecom operators. Users must now plan for a seven-day waiting period if they intend to port their number following a SIM swap due to theft, loss, or damage. Telecom operators, on the other hand, are required to implement these changes in their porting process, ensuring compliance with the updated regulations. While this may initially pose an inconvenience for some customers, the overarching goal is to fortify the telecommunications ecosystem against fraudulent activities.

The introduction of stricter MNP rules by TRAI underscores the regulator's commitment to combating telecom fraud and enhancing consumer protection. As the digital landscape evolves, such regulatory measures are crucial in maintaining the integrity and security of telecommunications services. With the new rules set to take effect from July 1, both consumers and service providers are poised to navigate a safer digital communication environment.