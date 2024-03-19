TRAI Introduces New MNP Rules to Combat Fraudulent SIM Swaps, Effective July 2024

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has taken a significant step to enhance the security of mobile number portability (MNP) services by amending regulations to thwart fraudulent SIM swap activities. With the new guidelines set to be implemented from July 1, 2024, individuals seeking to port their mobile number following a SIM swap or replacement will now face a mandatory waiting period of seven days. This move, detailed in TRAI's press release dated March 15, 2024, underscores the regulatory body's commitment to safeguarding consumer interests in the face of rising telecom fraud.

Understanding the New MNP Regulations

Under the revised regulations, the waiting period is introduced specifically for users who have had their SIM cards replaced or swapped. This measure aims to curb the ability of criminals and fraudsters to fraudulently port out mobile connections, a concern raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in a recent communication. However, TRAI has clarified that the restriction does not apply to users upgrading their SIM cards (e.g., from 3G to 4G/5G) using a one-time password (OTP) for authorization, recognizing the legitimate need for seamless service upgrades.

Enhanced Security Measures for MNP

In addition to the waiting period, TRAI's ninth amendment to the MNP regulations includes several other security enhancements. These include the mandatory transfer of Customer Application Form (CAF) details from the donor operator to the recipient operator and the requirement for the recipient operator to verify the Unique Porting Code (UPC) provided by the user. Furthermore, the amendment stipulates that the details mentioned in the CAF must match those provided by the user, ensuring an additional layer of verification. These measures build upon existing guidelines, including the absence of outstanding dues by the user wishing to port their number, reinforcing the framework designed to protect consumers from fraud.

Addressing Telecom Fraud

The amendment comes in response to growing concerns over telecom fraud, particularly fraudulent SIM swaps that have enabled criminals to hijack individuals' mobile identities. By introducing a mandatory waiting period and strengthening the verification process, TRAI aims to significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized SIM porting. These measures not only enhance the security of the MNP process but also demonstrate TRAI's proactive approach in adapting regulations to address emerging threats in the telecom sector.

With the implementation of these new guidelines, TRAI underscores the importance of safeguarding consumer interests and the integrity of telecom services. While the measures may introduce a brief delay for legitimate porting requests following a SIM swap or replacement, they represent a critical step forward in combating telecom fraud. As the July 1, 2024, effective date approaches, both consumers and telecom operators must prepare for the changes, ensuring a smooth transition to a more secure MNP environment.