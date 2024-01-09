en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

TP-Link’s Tapo Unveils App 3.0 with Full Kasa Smart Compatibility

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
TP-Link’s Tapo Unveils App 3.0 with Full Kasa Smart Compatibility

TP-Link’s smart home brand, Tapo, has unveiled the latest version of its flagship software, the Tapo App 3.0. In a significant move towards unification, the updated app now offers seamless integration with Kasa Smart devices, another leading brand under the TP-Link umbrella. This integration means users can now manage both Tapo and Kasa Smart devices via a single application, simplifying the smart home management process.

Unifying the Smart Home Ecosystem

The integration of Tapo and Kasa Smart devices within the Tapo App 3.0 represents a major advancement in the smart home ecosystem. Users are now presented with a broader product range to explore and manage. Despite this integration, Kasa Smart and Tapo will continue to operate as separate brands. However, the convenience of managing both through either the Tapo or Kasa App is a significant boon for users.

Intuitive Design and Enhanced Responsiveness

Beyond compatibility improvements, the Tapo App 3.0 also introduces a completely redesigned user interface and improved responsiveness. These enhancements aim to provide a more intuitive and efficient user experience. The developers have also ensured that existing Kasa Smart setups, including devices, groups, smart actions, scenes, and schedules, will be automatically synchronized to the Tapo App. This feature promises a smooth transition for users moving between Kasa Smart and Tapo devices.

Download the New Tapo App 3.0

The Tapo App 3.0, complete with the new Kasa Smart integration, is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Tapo, which already serves over 16 million users globally, is committed to making smart home technology accessible and reliable for customers around the world. This latest update is a testament to that commitment.

0
Tech
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
54 seconds ago
Living Near the Ocean: A Natural Antidote to Mental Health Symptoms
Living by the seaside may be more than just a picturesque dream, according to a study conducted by Convenient MD. The research reveals that individuals residing within one kilometer of the coast have a 22% lower risk of experiencing mental health symptoms compared to those situated more than 50 kilometers inland. This groundbreaking study casts
Living Near the Ocean: A Natural Antidote to Mental Health Symptoms
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
4 mins ago
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
Paro Expands with New Line of South Asian Comfort Food Essentials
7 mins ago
Paro Expands with New Line of South Asian Comfort Food Essentials
Amazon Unveils Generative AI-Powered Alexa Experiences at CES 2024
1 min ago
Amazon Unveils Generative AI-Powered Alexa Experiences at CES 2024
i2c Inc.'s Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Farooq Ranks Among Top 2% of Scientists Globally
2 mins ago
i2c Inc.'s Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Farooq Ranks Among Top 2% of Scientists Globally
Fruit Bats' High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals
4 mins ago
Fruit Bats' High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals
Latest Headlines
World News
Coronation Street Takes on Lyme Disease: A Tale of Suspicion, Misdiagnosis, and Hope
16 seconds
Coronation Street Takes on Lyme Disease: A Tale of Suspicion, Misdiagnosis, and Hope
HD Nursing Innovates Home Healthcare with Tech-Enabled Initiatives
20 seconds
HD Nursing Innovates Home Healthcare with Tech-Enabled Initiatives
Living Near the Ocean: A Natural Antidote to Mental Health Symptoms
56 seconds
Living Near the Ocean: A Natural Antidote to Mental Health Symptoms
Controversial Missouri Representative Sarah Unsicker Announces Gubernatorial Campaign
1 min
Controversial Missouri Representative Sarah Unsicker Announces Gubernatorial Campaign
Federal Court Overrules Biden Administration's Attempt to Revoke Trump-Era Appliance Efficiency Regulations
3 mins
Federal Court Overrules Biden Administration's Attempt to Revoke Trump-Era Appliance Efficiency Regulations
Fruit Bats' High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals
4 mins
Fruit Bats' High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
4 mins
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
UK Government Considers Legislation to Overturn Wrongful Convictions in Horizon IT Scandal
5 mins
UK Government Considers Legislation to Overturn Wrongful Convictions in Horizon IT Scandal
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact
6 mins
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
11 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
42 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app