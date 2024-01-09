TP-Link’s Tapo Unveils App 3.0 with Full Kasa Smart Compatibility

TP-Link’s smart home brand, Tapo, has unveiled the latest version of its flagship software, the Tapo App 3.0. In a significant move towards unification, the updated app now offers seamless integration with Kasa Smart devices, another leading brand under the TP-Link umbrella. This integration means users can now manage both Tapo and Kasa Smart devices via a single application, simplifying the smart home management process.

Unifying the Smart Home Ecosystem

The integration of Tapo and Kasa Smart devices within the Tapo App 3.0 represents a major advancement in the smart home ecosystem. Users are now presented with a broader product range to explore and manage. Despite this integration, Kasa Smart and Tapo will continue to operate as separate brands. However, the convenience of managing both through either the Tapo or Kasa App is a significant boon for users.

Intuitive Design and Enhanced Responsiveness

Beyond compatibility improvements, the Tapo App 3.0 also introduces a completely redesigned user interface and improved responsiveness. These enhancements aim to provide a more intuitive and efficient user experience. The developers have also ensured that existing Kasa Smart setups, including devices, groups, smart actions, scenes, and schedules, will be automatically synchronized to the Tapo App. This feature promises a smooth transition for users moving between Kasa Smart and Tapo devices.

Download the New Tapo App 3.0

The Tapo App 3.0, complete with the new Kasa Smart integration, is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Tapo, which already serves over 16 million users globally, is committed to making smart home technology accessible and reliable for customers around the world. This latest update is a testament to that commitment.