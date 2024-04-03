Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launches: A Maruti Suzuki Fronx Twin from Rs 7.73 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor in India, marking a significant move in the compact SUV segment. Priced between Rs 7.73 lakh and Rs 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom), this launch represents a strategic collaboration between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, leveraging the latter's Fronx as a base for the new offering.

Advertisment

Design and Features

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor distinguishes itself with a new honeycomb grille, redesigned LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and bespoke 16-inch alloy wheels, setting it apart from its Maruti Suzuki Fronx counterpart. Inside the cabin, the dual-tone layout adds a fresh perspective, although the SUV retains most features found in the Fronx, including a 9-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, wireless connectivity options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 360-degree view camera.

Safety and Performance

Advertisment

Built on Suzuki's advanced heartect platform, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor promises superior safety with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and ABS with EBD among its key features. Powering the SUV are two engine options: a 1.2-litre Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, with a CNG option available for the 1.2-litre unit, ensuring versatility and efficiency in its performance.

Market Competition

With its competitive pricing and features, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is positioned to challenge established players in the compact SUV segment such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and its own twin, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. This launch not only intensifies the battle within the segment but also underscores the collaborative efforts between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki in addressing the diverse needs of Indian consumers.

As the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor rolls out into the market, it brings with it the promise of a new choice for compact SUV enthusiasts, backed by the reliability and engineering prowess of Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. Its arrival is expected to shake up the segment, offering a fresh option for consumers looking for style, safety, and performance in their next vehicle purchase.