Toyota Unveils Advanced Energy Storage R&D Center in Henrietta, NY, Boosting Local Economy and Green Tech

Empire State Development has recently revealed that Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA) is set to open a state-of-the-art research and development center focused on advanced energy storage solutions in Henrietta, New York. This significant move is expected to not only bolster the local economy by creating new jobs but also to position the region as a leader in the high-tech and green technology sectors.

Strategic Expansion into Green Technology

Located at 1565 Jefferson Road, the new facility represents TMHNA and Toyota Industries' concerted effort to delve into cutting-edge technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells. This initiative underscores Toyota's commitment to innovation, environmental sustainability, and the future of energy storage. By leveraging Rochester's abundant resources in energy storage, TMHNA aims to foster economic growth under the "Finger Lakes Forward" initiative while contributing to the green economy. Preparatory work for the R&D center is underway, with plans for it to become fully operational by spring, signaling a significant leap forward in alternative energy applications for the lift truck industry.

Job Creation and Economic Impact

The establishment of this R&D center is anticipated to create 40 new jobs, further strengthening the local workforce and economy. Toyota Material Handling and The Raymond Corporation, as part of TMHNA, have a rich history of over 150 years in the industry, with a strong presence across New York State. This expansion is supported by Empire State Development, which is providing up to $1.5 million through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit program, alongside assistance from the County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency and Greater Rochester Enterprise. The total project cost exceeds $2 million, highlighting Toyota's substantial investment in the region's future.

Community and Industry Support

Local and state officials have lauded TMHNA's decision to establish the facility in Henrietta, recognizing its potential to drive innovation and sustainable technology advancements. This initiative is seen as a testament to Monroe County's strength as a hub for high-tech innovation and a significant step towards a cleaner energy future. With support from various stakeholders, including the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and Greater Rochester Enterprise, TMHNA's new R&D center is poised to unlock further growth opportunities for the region, reinforcing its status as a green energy leader and tech hub.

As Toyota Material Handling North America embarks on this exciting venture, the implications for Henrietta and the broader Finger Lakes region are profound. Not only does this move signal a robust commitment to environmental stewardship and technological innovation, but it also promises to revitalize the local economy through job creation and capital investments. The establishment of the advanced energy storage solutions development center marks a pivotal moment in the region's ongoing transformation into a leading center for green technology and high-tech research, setting a precedent for future developments in the industry.