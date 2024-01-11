en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Toyota to Redefine EV Landscape with Solid-State Batteries

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:16 am EST
Toyota to Redefine EV Landscape with Solid-State Batteries

Toyota Motor, the world-renowned Japanese automaker, is poised to redefine the electric vehicle (EV) landscape with the introduction of solid-state batteries in the coming years. Aiming to regain lost ground against industry pioneers like Tesla and Chinese EV manufacturers, Toyota’s strategic move has the potential to significantly revamp the dynamics of the EV market.

Revolutionizing the EV Market with Solid-State Batteries

The technological leap to solid-state batteries signals a giant stride in Toyota’s commitment to sustainable mobility. Offering faster charging times and a staggering range of 1,200 kilometers (750 miles), these batteries are expected to outperform traditional lithium-ion batteries. The solid-state batteries can be fully charged in just 10 minutes, a feature that could be a game-changer for the future of electric mobility.

Toyota’s Strategic Pivot towards EV Dominance

Toyota’s plan to commercialize solid-state batteries between 2027 and 2028 marks a significant shift in its strategy. With this move, the automaker aims to reclaim its competitive stance in the EV market, which it has partially ceded to competitors like Tesla and Chinese firms. This strategic pivot underscores Toyota’s resolve to stay at the forefront of the global EV revolution. Furthermore, the company’s collaboration with oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan on solid-state battery research and development exhibits Toyota’s commitment to innovation and industry partnerships.

Announcement at Investment Summit in Gujarat

The announcement was made by Vikram Gulati, the country head of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, at a prominent investment summit in Gujarat, India. The summit saw a convergence of global and Indian corporations outlining ambitious investment initiatives totaling nearly $33 billion. Toyota’s unveiling of its solid-state battery plans at such a significant event underscores the importance it places on this technological leap, signaling a promising future for electric mobility.

0
Automotive India Tech
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
3 mins ago
Isha Talwar's Mercedes-Benz GLC Purchase Highlights Indian Celebrities' Preference for Luxury Vehicles
In a testament to the allure of German automobile craftsmanship, popular Indian actress Isha Talwar has recently acquired a new Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV. A prominent figure in the Indian film industry, known for her roles in films such as Tubelight, Article 15, and the television series Mirzapur, Talwar’s recent purchase underscores the prevalent trend of
Isha Talwar's Mercedes-Benz GLC Purchase Highlights Indian Celebrities' Preference for Luxury Vehicles
ByteDance Restructures Dongchedi: A Strategic Shift Hinting at IPO
2 hours ago
ByteDance Restructures Dongchedi: A Strategic Shift Hinting at IPO
Renesas Acquires GaN Power Semiconductor Leader Transphorm in $339M Deal
2 hours ago
Renesas Acquires GaN Power Semiconductor Leader Transphorm in $339M Deal
Triumph Motorcycles Honored with 2023 Torrens Trophy for Exceptional Contributions to Moto2
19 mins ago
Triumph Motorcycles Honored with 2023 Torrens Trophy for Exceptional Contributions to Moto2
California Rules Out Low-Quality Fuel in BMW Car Performance Issue
1 hour ago
California Rules Out Low-Quality Fuel in BMW Car Performance Issue
Bahrain International Circuit to Host Popular Orange Media Open Track Event
1 hour ago
Bahrain International Circuit to Host Popular Orange Media Open Track Event
Latest Headlines
World News
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle
2 mins
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting
2 mins
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
3 mins
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
3 mins
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
4 mins
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
Chandragiri Town Embraces 'Gadapa Gadapa' Program; MLA Chevireddy Highlights Government Welfare Schemes
5 mins
Chandragiri Town Embraces 'Gadapa Gadapa' Program; MLA Chevireddy Highlights Government Welfare Schemes
Chairman Wontumi Summoned by Manhyia Palace for Challenging Asantehene's Authority
5 mins
Chairman Wontumi Summoned by Manhyia Palace for Challenging Asantehene's Authority
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Heart Surgery Meets Culinary Art in 'The Heart Surgeon's Cookbook'
6 mins
Heart Surgery Meets Culinary Art in 'The Heart Surgeon's Cookbook'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
42 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
1 hour
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app