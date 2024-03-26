Toyota Innova HyCross Unveils New GX(O) Variant: Exclusive Features and Petrol Engine

Toyota Motor has announced an addition to its Innova HyCross lineup with the introduction of the GX(O) variant, poised to elevate the driving experience with exclusive features and a potent petrol engine. Set to top the variant chart, the GX(O) aims to blend luxury with performance, catering to the evolving needs of modern families and automotive enthusiasts alike.

Feature-Rich Upgrade

With an emphasis on comfort and convenience, the GX(O) variant stands out with its spacious interiors, offering both seven and eight-seater configurations to accommodate larger families or groups. It houses a powerful 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, delivering an impressive 173 bhp and 209 Nm of peak torque, paired with a smooth CVT transmission for an effortless driving experience. The interiors boast a sophisticated dual-tone theme of Chestnut Brown and Black, enhancing the cabin's aesthetic appeal. Technology enthusiasts will appreciate the larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Toyota's Connect Audio feature, ensuring connectivity and entertainment on the go. Additional luxuries include a panoramic sunroof, powered ottoman seats in the second row, and a comprehensive suite of ADAS technology, setting a new standard in the MPV segment.

Design and Aesthetics

On the exterior, the GX(O) variant maintains the Innova HyCross's sleek and modern design language, with subtle enhancements that distinguish it from its counterparts. The interior further complements the exterior with a dual-tone theme, offering a visually appealing and comfortable environment for passengers. The variant's design ethos reflects Toyota's commitment to combining style with functionality, ensuring that the GX(O) variant not only looks striking but also provides a practical and enjoyable driving experience.

Market Position and Competition

Toyota's strategic introduction of the GX(O) variant signifies its intent to capture a larger share of the competitive MPV market. With a price premium expected to be around ₹50,000 over the existing variants, the GX(O) is positioned as a premium offering that rivals other utility vehicles in its segment, including the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. The Innova HyCross's reputation for reliability, coupled with the new variant's enhanced features, positions Toyota to strengthen its foothold in the market and appeal to a broader audience seeking luxury, performance, and versatility in their vehicles.

As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, Toyota's launch of the Innova HyCross GX(O) variant reflects the company's adaptability and commitment to meeting the diverse needs of its customers. With its advanced features, powerful engine, and refined aesthetics, the GX(O) is set to redefine expectations for what a family MPV can offer, providing a compelling option for those in pursuit of comfort, luxury, and performance.