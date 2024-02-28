Toyota Announces Recall for 18,600 Sedans, Coupes Over Software Glitch in Parking Assist ECU

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing has initiated a significant recall affecting certain 2023 model year sedans and coupes due to a software issue in the Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) system. This action underscores Toyota's dedication to safety and compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).

Identifying the Issue

The recall targets a software bug within the parking assist electronic control units (ECUs), specifically those with nine identified part numbers supplied by Denso. This bug delays the rearview camera image from appearing on the display within the mandated 2.0 seconds as per FMVSS number 111, affecting the visibility for drivers and potentially increasing the risk of an accident. Affected models include the Toyota Mirai, Lexus LS 500 and LS 500h, LC 500 and LC 500h, and ES 250, ES 300h, ES 350, manufactured between April 15, 2022, and January 26, 2024.

Corrective Measures and Customer Notification

In response to this discovery, Toyota and Denso have collaborated to redesign the PVM system's initialization sequence. A software update has been developed to rectify the issue, ensuring that the rearview camera image is displayed in a timely manner. Starting between April 7 and April 21, 2024, Toyota dealers will update the software of the affected vehicles free of charge. Vehicle owners can check their vehicle's recall status via their VIN on both Toyota's and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) websites.

Toyota's Commitment to Safety

This recall is part of a series of actions taken by Toyota to address safety concerns across its vehicle lineup. With over 680,000 vehicles recalled for various issues, including brake performance, vehicle stability, transmission problems, and now software glitches, Toyota continues to prioritize the safety and satisfaction of its customers. While the number of recalls may seem daunting, it reflects Toyota's proactive stance in identifying and addressing potential safety issues before they lead to incidents.

As Toyota moves forward with this recall, it reinforces the manufacturer's commitment to uphold the highest safety standards and regulatory compliance. This initiative not only aims to rectify the immediate software issue but also to maintain the trust and confidence of Toyota and Lexus owners worldwide.