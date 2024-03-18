TowerCo of Africa Uganda Secures US$40 Million Investment to Enhance Rural Mobile Network Coverage

TowerCo of Africa Uganda, a subsidiary of Axian Telecom, has secured a significant long-term investment of US$40 million from European development finance partners to revolutionize mobile network coverage in rural areas of Uganda. This transformative initiative aims to unlock digital empowerment and economic advancement by significantly enhancing mobile phone network coverage in underserved regions.

Strategic Investment for Rural Connectivity

The 10-year financing package will facilitate the installation of 506 new telecom towers strategically positioned in rural areas lacking adequate mobile network access or facing saturation issues with existing infrastructure. These towers, predominantly powered by renewable energy, will enable rural communities to access 4G and 5G data services, mobile money solutions, and promote financial inclusion.

Addressing Coverage Challenges

With only 65% of Uganda currently covered by mobile networks, this investment is a crucial step towards achieving the country's ambitious goal of reaching 95% coverage. The deployment of these new towers, shared by multiple mobile network operators, will overcome historical barriers to telecom expansion in rural areas, ensuring commercial viability and fostering comprehensive network access for rural communities.

Commitment to Sustainable Development

A significant portion of the new towers will be powered by solar energy, aligning with TowerCo of Africa Uganda's commitment to responsible infrastructure development and climate action. This approach not only reduces reliance on fossil fuels but also enhances the resilience of telecom infrastructure against fuel and generator theft.

Empowering Local Communities

The rural telecom expansion initiative is expected to create 2,000 skilled and unskilled jobs for local communities during construction, further contributing to economic growth and empowerment at the grassroots level.

European Development Partners' Commitment

European development finance partners, including the European Investment Bank, the Development Bank of Austria (OeEB), and the Belgian Investment Company for Developing Countries, have reaffirmed their commitment to bridging the digital divide in Africa through this strategic investment. Their support reflects a shared vision of fostering inclusive development and connectivity across the continent.

Driving Digital Transformation

The visionary investment by TowerCo of Africa Uganda, backed by European development finance partners, represents a significant milestone in advancing digital infrastructure and telecommunications opportunities for rural communities in Uganda. By overcoming barriers to mobile network investment, this initiative will unlock transformative opportunities and drive sustainable development across the country.