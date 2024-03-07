Toronto Innovator Unveils AI Tool Simplifying Canada's PR Application Process

As someone born, raised, and living in Canada, you may be unfamiliar with just how complex the process of applying for permanent residency (PR) can be, but for Toronto resident Ray Jayatunga, it's all too familiar. After having undergone the application process himself, and recently assisting his sister with her application, one element of the process stood out above the others as a significant road block for applicants, so he took it upon himself to create an AI tool that helps.

Advertisment

Understanding the Challenge: NOC Code Selection

"One component that is an integral part of assessing eligibility [...] is the requirement to select an appropriate National Occupational Classification (NOC) code that best matches an applicant's work experience," Ray writes in a blog post about the tool. Essentially, the NOC code is a numerical value that aligns to a person's occupation, that allows their eligibility for immigration to be measured. If an applicant enters the wrong NOC code, though, it could lead to the refusal of their application.

The AI Solution: A Game-Changer for Applicants

Advertisment

So, while helping his sister fill in her PR applications, Ray set about creating an AI-powered tool that helps PR applicants to discover their correct NOC code. While the government does have a NOC search tool, it's limited to searching by job title or NOC code, but the person has to have performed the duties listed under the job title, which don't always line up perfectly. Enter Ray. "In simple terms the tool can be thought of as a search engine specific to finding matching NOC codes based on a set of input job duties," Ray tells blogTO, adding that the tool goes deeper than simply using key words, it analyzes the meaning of a person's job duties to match with an NOC.

Future Prospects and Implications

In the future, Ray hopes that the government can adopt his functionality in the official NOC search engine to help every applicant in the search, but also thinks that it could have other applications moving forward. "I think the tech behind the tool could be used to help job seekers," Ray tells blogTO. "Imagine being able to chat to a LinkedIn AI assistant about the type of work you are hoping to do," he says. "It could match your desired job duties with the work outlined in job descriptions across all the job postings on the platform." While this is certainly just the beginning for the new tool, there's no limit to where its functionality could extend to, and to how many people it can help.