Torch Backpack: A Beacon of Safety for Cyclists, Aiming to Illuminate Roads

For years, cyclist safety has grown exponentially. The presence of greater visibility around the problem related to accidents and abuses, together with an increase in the number of security measures, has caused us are face a completely disruptive moment. In this sense, enjoying accessible technologies has become the goal of many companies.

The current moment coincides with the development and launch of a whole range of products of great interest. In addition, the provision of highly relevant platforms in terms of crowdfunding makes it possible for the development of this type of alternative solution to have a longer commercial journey and, above all, launch. In this context, it is possible to have equipment that meets current expectations.

Torch, the backpack that improves cyclist safety

Unit 1 is the company that manufactures this curious backpack with additional functions. Based in New York, we are faced with a proposal that has detected the presence of an uninhabited market niche. Thanks to several qualities, it has managed to sneak in as a truly innovative solution. Now, will it be enough to take over the market?

As can be read in the specialized portal New Atlas, on the outside it has a main rear light composed of 20 high-intensity red LEDs. In addition, next to it, it has a secondary lighting grille located immediately below it. In this way, you can enjoy the presence of a continuous and adaptable light beam. It is a simple solution, but it fulfills a differential function.

A backpack with security features not accessible to the general public

It is important to emphasize that the first unit roll if it ends up being produced, will not be cheap. At the end of the day, is what you have to enjoy a set of innovative solutions in a project which is still in development. Now, how much is the cost of a unit?

Is valued at $ 336 or $ 209 option without the remote control. However, these prices could be lower if, once the necessary investment is obtained, it is possible to enjoy a competitive product. Even so, it is important to keep in mind that it bases its differentiation on several services added to any other conventional option.

Despite all this, would you bet on the purchase of a unit? Is about a proposal that has yet to incorporate the odd novelty if it is intended to justify a somewhat exorbitant price. Despite this, it is still too early to tell. You just have to wait a few additional months.