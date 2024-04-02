Top Budget Smartphones Under Rs 25,000 in Nepal: 2080 Year-End Roundup

As the Nepali calendar year 2080 draws to a close, the smartphone market in Nepal has seen fierce competition, especially in the budget segment. Among the various price categories, smartphones under Rs 25,000 have garnered significant attention for their blend of affordability and advanced features. This roundup highlights the best budget smartphones launched in Nepal within this price range over the year.

Advertisment

POCO M5: A Blend of Performance and Style

The POCO M5, early in the lineup, has already made waves with its textured plastic back panel and square module camera housing. Its 6.58-inch FHD display, 90Hz refresh rate, and MediaTek Helio G99 processor make it a standout option. Priced at Rs 20,999 for the 4/256GB and Rs 23,999 for the 6/128GB variants, it offers excellent value.

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Successor Excellence

Advertisment

Following closely is the Samsung Galaxy A05s, acclaimed for its design overhaul and performance enhancements over its predecessor, the A04s. With a 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 680 chipset, and a versatile camera setup, it's priced competitively at Rs 21,999 for the 4/128GB and Rs 23,999 for the 6/128GB options, reinforcing the A series' global popularity.

Emerging Contenders: Tecno and Honor

The Tecno Camon 20 and Honor X7b have emerged as notable contenders, each with distinctive designs and robust features. The Camon 20's AMOLED display and the X7b's 108MP camera highlight the advancements in budget smartphone technology. Priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively, they exemplify the competitive nature of Nepal's smartphone market.

The landscape of budget smartphones in Nepal is evolving rapidly, with each new release pushing the boundaries of what consumers can expect in terms of value for money. As these devices continue to offer features traditionally reserved for higher-end models, it's clear that the gap between budget and premium smartphones is narrowing. With the year 2080 coming to a close, these smartphones stand as a testament to the innovation and competition that define Nepal's vibrant mobile market.