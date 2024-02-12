Toolcraft Boosts Metal Parts Production with TruPrint 3000 Acquisition

In a significant move, Toolcraft, a leading German manufacturing company, has expanded its additive manufacturing capabilities with the acquisition of a dual-laser TruPrint 3000 system from TRUMPF. The new machine, set to be operational by the end of February 2024, aims to enhance the quality, reliability, and efficiency of metal parts production.

A Strategic Investment in Innovation

Toolcraft's investment in the TruPrint 3000 system underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of manufacturing technology. This addition to their existing fleet of ten powder bed fusion and two extrusion additive manufacturing platforms will help meet increasing demands for quality in metal part production.

Revolutionizing Series Production

The TruPrint 3000 system, equipped with two lasers and a complete set of monitoring systems, is expected to revolutionize series production. The company plans to leverage this advanced technology primarily in the semiconductor, aviation, and pressure equipment sectors.

Setting New Standards in Quality and Reliability

Toolcraft's additive manufacturing processes have been certified with ISO/ASTM TS 52930:2011 and 52920:2013. These certifications are crucial for systems used in the medical, engineering, aerospace, and semiconductor sectors. The new TruPrint 3000 system further strengthens Toolcraft's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability.

As Toolcraft gears up to integrate the TruPrint 3000 system into its production line, the manufacturing landscape braces for a shift. This strategic investment signals a new chapter in the story of industrial evolution, where technology and human ingenuity converge to redefine possibilities.

