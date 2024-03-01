Tomb Raider Remastered Trilogy: Epic Store Version Corrected to Align with Steam Quality

The recent release of Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered has sparked considerable attention, not just for the nostalgic journey it offers but also for the disparities observed between the versions available on the Epic Games Store and Steam. Following reports and comparisons by keen-eyed gamers, an official statement has clarified that the Epic Games Store version initially contained work-in-progress assets, leading to notable differences in quality and content. This discrepancy has now been addressed, promising uniformity across platforms.

Detailed Discrepancies and Community Response

Users on X (formerly Twitter) and various gaming forums quickly pointed out the differences in the Epic Games Store version of Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered. Notably, Small Medipack's thread highlighted more poses in photo mode, distinct textures, and even new skyboxes in certain areas, setting the Epic Games Store version apart from its Steam counterpart. This led to a flurry of discussions and comparisons, with many praising the unexpected enhancements in the Epic Games Store release. However, this praise was short-lived as it was revealed that these were not intentional improvements but the result of an incomplete development build.

Official Correction and Upcoming Update

In response to the community's findings, the development team took swift action. A statement was issued, acknowledging the presence of work-in-progress materials in the Epic Games Store version that did not meet their final quality expectations. The team corrected the build to align with the version available on Steam, ensuring players across both platforms have access to the same quality and content. Furthermore, an announcement was made regarding the first update, anticipated in the coming weeks, aiming to address existing bugs and potentially integrate some of the initially praised features.

Community Anticipation and Developer Commitment

Despite the initial confusion, the gaming community's response has largely turned positive, with anticipation building for the upcoming update. The incident has shone a light on the dedication of Tomb Raider's fanbase and the development team's commitment to quality and consistency across platforms. As players await the promised enhancements, there is hope that the update will not only rectify the current issues but also introduce improvements that could redefine the remastered trilogy's gameplay experience.

As the situation unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the intricate challenges in game development and distribution across different platforms. The commitment to quality and consistency remains paramount, and the upcoming update for Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered is eagerly awaited by fans worldwide, ready to delve back into the adventures of Lara Croft with renewed vigor.