Tokyo Sanko Amplifies Live Event Experience with State-of-the-Art DiGiCo Quantum 338 Consoles

In the heart of Tokyo, a seismic shift in live entertainment audio technology is unfolding. Tokyo Sanko, a venerable titan in the concert sound and lighting equipment rental industry, has recently supercharged its arsenal with the acquisition of two DiGiCo Quantum 338 consoles. This strategic move not only marks a new chapter in Tokyo Sanko's storied legacy but also reaffirms its decade-long allegiance to DiGiCo's innovative solutions.

Quantum Leap in Audio Engineering

The Quantum 338 consoles, renowned for their robust 128 input channels and cutting-edge design features, represent a quantum leap in audio engineering. Tokyo Sanko's decision to incorporate these consoles into their inventory is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled audio quality. The Mustard Processing and Nodal Processing features, in particular, have garnered high praise from Tokyo Sanko's team of sound engineers for their unprecedented adaptability and performance metrics. These features allow for a level of customization and sound quality previously unattainable, setting a new standard for live event audio.

A Decade of Innovation and Excellence

For over ten years, Tokyo Sanko has relied on DiGiCo desks to anchor its sound engineering prowess. The addition of the Quantum 338 consoles is a continuation of this tradition, reinforcing a partnership built on innovation and excellence. Mr. Tetsuya Matsunaga, Audio Department Manager and System Engineer at Tokyo Sanko, lauded the Quantum 338's capabilities, highlighting its role in elevating the company's service offerings. "The flexibility and processing speed of these consoles allow us to cater to a diverse range of projects, from large stadium concerts to intimate corporate events," Matsunaga explained.

Sound Engineering Reimagined

The sophisticated design and technological advancements of the Quantum 338 have revolutionized Tokyo Sanko's approach to sound engineering. Sound engineers Mr. Eiichi Abe and Mr. Takumi Koga emphasize the console's impact on their work, citing the Spice Rack feature as instrumental in delivering bespoke audio experiences. This level of innovation underscores Tokyo Sanko's dedication to staying at the forefront of live event production, ensuring that audiences across Tokyo and beyond are treated to impeccable sound quality.

In the competitive realm of live entertainment, the introduction of the DiGiCo Quantum 338 consoles by Tokyo Sanko is a bold statement of the company's vision for the future. With these new tools, Tokyo Sanko is not just keeping pace with technological advancements; it is setting the pace, ensuring that every event they service is a testament to their commitment to excellence in audio engineering. As Tokyo Sanko continues to expand its footprint in the entertainment sector, its partnership with DiGiCo and the Quantum 338 consoles will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the sonic landscapes of live events for years to come.