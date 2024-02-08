Tohatsu and Ilmor Marine Join Forces to Usher in a New Era of Sustainable Marine Propulsion

In a pivotal move towards sustainable marine propulsion, Japanese outboard engine manufacturing titan Tohatsu Corporation and esteemed marine engine innovator Ilmor Marine have forged an alliance to create a new line of electric outboard motors. The partnership, announced today, harnesses Tohatsu's century-long marine propulsion legacy and Ilmor's engineering prowess, setting the stage for a technological sea change.

Advertisment

A Powerful Alignment of Engineering Excellence and Proven Legacy

The collaboration's inaugural product, a 6kW electric outboard motor, promises a potent blend of efficiency, power, and environmental responsibility. Featuring integrated tilt and trim, and a centralized touchscreen for system operations, the motor showcases the partners' commitment to innovation and quality. Offering multiple shaft and prop variants, the new product line aims to cater to the diverse needs of boaters worldwide.

Charting New Waters: The Evolution of Marine Propulsion

Advertisment

With the global marine industry increasingly prioritizing sustainable solutions, Tohatsu and Ilmor's partnership marks a significant stride in the evolution of marine propulsion technology. The electric outboard motor, combining cutting-edge engineering and time-tested expertise, addresses the rising demand for efficient and eco-friendly boating solutions.

Navigating Towards a Greener Future: The 2024 Launch

Scheduled for launch in the U.S., Canadian, and European markets in 2024, the electric outboard motor heralds a new era in sustainable marine propulsion. The announcement arrives just ahead of the Miami International Boat Show 2024, underscoring the industry's increasing commitment to environmentally responsible technology.

As the marine industry sails towards a greener horizon, Tohatsu and Ilmor's partnership not only revolutionizes the boating experience but also reaffirms the power of collaboration in driving innovation and sustainability. Their electric outboard motor, a testament to engineering brilliance and enduring legacy, promises to redefine the future of marine propulsion.