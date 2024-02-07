TNW Podcast Sheds Light on European Tech Advancements

In a recent episode of the TNW Podcast, hosts Andrii and Linnea explored pivotal developments in the European technology sector. The conversation revolved around the AI Act, an impending legislation that aims to regulate artificial intelligence within Europe, the leak of a new large language model from Mistral AI, known for its remarkable prowess, and progress in Europe's own supercomputer chips, a testament to the region's technological advancements.

Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform

The Council presidency and European Parliament negotiators have reached a provisional agreement on the Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP). The platform aims to mobilize investments in digital and deep tech, cleantech, and biotech to bolster the EU’s sovereignty and competitiveness in critical technologies. It plans to leverage funding from existing EU programs and funds, allocate an additional €1.5 billion to the European Defense Fund, and provide financial incentives for investments in critical technologies.

Defining the Scope of STEP

The agreement also elucidates the scope of investments covered by STEP, the role of the Commission in implementing the platform, and the evaluation report on the implementation of STEP by the end of 2025.

European Economic Security Package

The European Economic Security Package (ESP) consists of plans for enhanced controls on foreign direct investment, including outbound investment screening, export control enhancement and coordination, support for research and development, and enhancing research technology controls. The package aims to bolster EU economic security amidst current geopolitical tensions and rapid technological changes, ensuring its competitiveness in core strategic industries.

The TNW Podcast, featuring music and sound engineering by Sound Pulse, invites listeners to share their questions, suggestions, or opinions via email, fostering an engaging and informative dialogue.