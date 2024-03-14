TMC Applauds U.S. Congress For Championing Seafloor Nodule Exploration and Resource Independence

TMC, the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC), a trailblazer in uncovering the world’s largest untapped reservoir of critical battery metals, extends its commendation to the U.S. Congress.

Their recent legislative proposal, the Responsible Use of Seafloor Resources Act (RUSRA), marks a pivotal step toward securing our energy future and bolstering national security.

Seafloor Nodules: Hidden Riches Beneath the Waves

Seafloor nodules—those enigmatic clusters of minerals strewn across the ocean depths—hold immense promise.

These polymetallic nuggets harbor essential elements like nickel, cobalt, and manganese, vital for cutting-edge technologies, renewable energy, and defense applications. As the world grapples with resource scarcity, unlocking these oceanic treasures becomes imperative.

Congress Takes the Helm

The RUSRA bill, championed by House Representatives, charts a course toward responsible seafloor resource management. Its dual mandate is clear:

International Governance: The U.S. commits to collaborative stewardship of seafloor exploration. Allied partners join hands to navigate the delicate balance between extraction and environmental preservation. Support and Refinement: Congress pledges financial, diplomatic, and logistical backing for seafloor nodule collection, processing, and refining. This strategic move aims to reduce reliance on adversarial nations and fortify our supply chains.

Gerard Barron’s Optimism

Gerard Barron, Chairman and CEO of The Metals Company, echoes the sentiment: “We stand on the cusp of commercial deep-sea nodule operations. Congress’s groundwork in establishing processing and refining protocols is a game-changer. But that’s not all—we eagerly await the Pentagon’s report, a directive from the House Armed Services Committee. This report could pave the way for a domestic refinery feasibility study, ensuring mineral independence for the U.S.”

The rising tide of support within Congress emboldens Barron. It signals multiple pathways—innovative, collaborative, and strategic—for our nation to secure critical minerals derived from these oceanic marvels.

The Ocean Beckons

As the sunken riches beckon, Congress’s resolve shines through. Seafloor nodules hold the promise of energy security, technological advancement, and a resilient future. Let us navigate these uncharted waters with purpose, unlocking the ocean’s bounty for generations to come.