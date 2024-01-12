en English
Tech

TimeTick to Showcase AI-Driven IoT Testing at IoT Evolution Conference and Expo 2024

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:01 am EST
TimeTick to Showcase AI-Driven IoT Testing at IoT Evolution Conference and Expo 2024

In a significant development, TimeTick, an AI-driven, low-code platform for Internet of Things (IoT) behavioral testing and monitoring, has confirmed its participation in the upcoming IoT Evolution Conference and Expo 2024. The event is set to run from February 13-15 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

IoT Evolution Conference and Expo: A Glimpse

As one of the most established conferences in the industry, the IoT Evolution Expo will spotlight a myriad of breakthrough technologies. Key among these are blockchain and edge computing, and their profound influence on areas such as AI, industrial IoT applications, autonomous vehicles, and beyond. The expo boasts a comprehensive program comprising exhibits, keynotes, case studies, live demos, sessions, certifications, and networking opportunities.

TimeTick: Showcasing Cutting-Edge IoT Testing Solutions

TimeTick will be stationed at booth 167, keen to showcase its platform’s capabilities in accelerating development cycles, reducing testing costs, and enhancing system scalability for businesses. The tool uniquely marries software development best practices with AI, thereby providing incisive analysis of device management system performance.

Invitation to Attendees and Organizers

Participants are encouraged to register for the event, which promises to offer deep insights into informed technology purchases and market navigation through its diverse activities and sessions. The event is being organized by TMC, in association with Crossfire Media. Together, they offer a broad range of marketing services, including event management and content creation, aimed at supporting technology vendors in branding and lead generation.

Tech United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

