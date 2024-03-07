Times Techies Empower Event: IIT Madras Women Innovate for Workplace Diversity

In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at fostering innovation and diversity in Indian workplaces, Times Techies hosted its inaugural case competition at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, exclusively for women students. The competition, centered on devising technology solutions to enhance workplace diversity, saw an overwhelming response, with over 60 teams participating and prizes worth Rs 75,000 up for grabs.

The Challenge: Promoting Diversity through Technology

The competition's problem statement was derived from the concerning statistic that India's female labour force participation rate stands at just over 30%, significantly lower than the global average of more than 50%. This issue highlighted the urgent need for innovative solutions to create more inclusive work environments. Students were tasked with submitting a one-page document outlining their ideas, which were then evaluated by the Times Techies team. The top 10 teams were honored on stage, with the top 5 presenting their proposals to an esteemed jury panel comprising Uma Ratnam Krishnan, Ashwini Asokan, and Nandita DasGupta.

Innovative Solutions and Winning Ideas

The winning team, SheLeads, featuring Indukuri Anoushka and Yashita Jain, captivated the audience with their presentation, proposing a trio of tech-based solutions targeting key issues: ensuring equal education opportunities for girls, creating equal work opportunities for women, and promoting fair and transparent promotions for women in the workforce. When questioned about funding, the team suggested crowd-funding for the educational initiative and pitched the other two solutions as potential for-profit startups.

Runners-up, team MetamorpHERs, with members Keerthana C and Krithika Padmanabhan, impressed with their blockchain-based solution aimed at incentivizing various stakeholders in a woman's career journey. They emphasized the potential of women beyond traditional roles with powerful statements. The third place went to team Skaterz, who proposed a smartphone app to assist working mothers in finding affordable child and home care support, showcasing the practical application of technology in addressing real-world challenges.

Empowering Future Leaders

The event not only highlighted the creativity and innovation of women in technology but also underscored the importance of supporting and empowering female students in their pursuits. The jury's awards to the top 10 teams marked a celebration of potential future leaders who could drive significant change in making Indian workplaces more diverse and inclusive. As the competition concluded, it left a lasting impression on the participants and the audience, inspiring a new generation of women to innovate and lead.