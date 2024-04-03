Tier I Cities Dominate India's GCC Landscape Despite Tier II Push

Despite concerted efforts to diversify India's economic landscape by promoting Tier II cities, Tier I metropolitan areas continue to be the prime choice for companies setting up their first Global Capability Centers (GCCs). With only about 8% of over 2,740 GCCs based in Tier II cities, the allure of Tier I cities' infrastructure, talent pool, and connectivity remains unbeatable.

Advertisment

Why Tier I Cities Hold the Upper Hand

Tier I cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, offer a robust information technology ecosystem and established infrastructure that Tier II cities struggle to match. This significant disparity is evidenced by the fact that out of 112 GCCs established in 2022 and 2023, only 5 chose Tier II locations. The prime factors driving this preference include top-notch real estate, superior connectivity, safety, security, and an abundant talent pool, making Tier I cities the go-to option for international businesses looking to establish their first GCC in India.

Tier II Cities: Emerging Yet Unmatched

Advertisment

Despite the growing viability of Tier II cities like Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, and Mysuru, due to improving infrastructure and talent pool, these cities still lag behind their Tier I counterparts. Various government initiatives and attractive incentives, such as taxation benefits and cheaper land rates, have yet to significantly shift the balance. The lack of a comprehensive talent ecosystem, alongside infrastructural gaps, poses considerable challenges in attracting large-scale GCC setups to these emerging cities.

The Future Landscape of GCCs in India

While Tier II cities are gradually becoming more attractive for GCC expansion, experts argue that the unparalleled advantages offered by Tier I cities—ranging from advanced transport connectivity to a vibrant innovation ecosystem—continue to make them the preferred choice. However, as Tier II cities develop further and government incentives become more enticing, a gradual shift in the GCC landscape could be on the horizon. Nevertheless, for the foreseeable future, Tier I cities will likely maintain their dominance as the epicenters of India's GCC growth.