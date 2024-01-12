Thypoch Rolls Out Simera 28mm f/1.4 M-Mount Lens

Thypoch, an emerging name in the lens manufacturing industry, has ushered in a new era of affordable, high-quality lenses with the release of its second product, the Simera 28mm f/1.4 for M-mount. The lens, which started shipping recently, follows the successful launch of the company’s debut lens in November 2023.

The Genesis of Thypoch

Established in 2022, Thypoch made its first public appearance at Photopia Hamburg and Salon de la Photo in Paris, where it teased two Leica M lenses. The company quickly gained recognition for its commitment to quality design and lightweight construction, setting the stage for the Simera 28mm f/1.4’s arrival.

Simera 28mm f/1.4: A Game Changer

The Simera 28mm f/1.4 is a wide-angle lens that has quickly become a favorite among street photographers. It offers features comparable to premium Leica M lenses but at a far more accessible price point. The lens boasts a 14-blade aperture and is constructed with 11 elements, including three High Refractive Index (HRI) elements, one extra-low dispersion element, one aspherical element, and a floating group. These features work together to reduce aberrations and deliver sharp images, even at maximum aperture.

A Nod to Video Creators

In addition to its appeal for photographers, the Simera 28mm f/1.4 also caters to video creators. It includes dual aperture switching modes, enabling smooth transitions between clicked and de-clicked adjustments. This flexibility allows for easier control and adaptability when creating video content.

A Blend of Vintage and Modern

Designed with a vintage aesthetic, the lens aligns perfectly with the Leica M11 design. Its modern red dots not only enhance its visual appeal but also serve as depth of field scales. Lightweight and compact, the Simera 28mm f/1.4 offers a balance between form and function.

Priced at $699 / £582, the lens is a cost-effective alternative to the native Leica Summilux-M 28mm f/1.4 Asph, making professional-grade photography more accessible to a wider audience.