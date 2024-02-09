Threezero Unveils the Nemesis Prime DLX Figure: A Transformers Masterpiece

Threezero, a renowned name in the collectibles industry, has unveiled its latest masterpiece - the Nemesis Prime DLX figure. This captivating addition to their Transformers series is based on the character from the blockbuster film "Transformers: The Last Knight." The figure, a darker, corrupted version of the beloved Optimus Prime, is set to redefine the boundaries of collectible artistry.

A Symphony of Art and Engineering

Standing tall at 11.2 inches, the Nemesis Prime DLX figure is a testament to threezero's commitment to detail and authenticity. With an impressive 73 points of articulation, the figure offers an unparalleled range of movement, allowing collectors to display it in various dynamic poses. The design meticulously captures the character's battle-scarred appearance from the movie, complete with a unique blue and silver color scheme that sets it apart from other Transformers figures.

One of the standout features of this collectible is the purple LED-illuminated eyes, adding a chilling touch to the figure's menacing look. However, collectors should note that the required AG13 batteries are not included in the package.

Accessories and Display

In true threezero fashion, the Nemesis Prime DLX figure comes with an array of accessories to enhance the collecting experience. These include a swappable battle mask, an Ion blaster, a blaster shield, a wrist blade, and the iconic Cybertronian Sword. The figure also features four pairs of interchangeable hands, providing collectors with the freedom to customize their display.

To ensure the figure is presented at its best, a DLX action stand is included in the package. This sturdy and adjustable stand allows collectors to showcase their Nemesis Prime figure in mid-action poses, adding a touch of drama to their collection.

Pre-Order and Release Details

Priced at $239.99, the Nemesis Prime DLX figure is a premium collectible aimed at serious fans and collectors. Pre-orders are currently open, with the figure expected to be released in the third quarter of 2024. Given the limited nature of this collectible, interested parties are encouraged to secure their pre-orders promptly to avoid disappointment.

In conclusion, the Nemesis Prime DLX figure from threezero is more than just a collectible - it's a work of art that combines the best of engineering and design. With its intricate details, LED-illuminated eyes, and range of accessories, this figure promises to be a standout addition to any Transformers collection. As fans eagerly await its release, one thing is certain - the Nemesis Prime DLX figure is set to redefine the collecting landscape.