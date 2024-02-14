Thomson Geer Bolsters Corporate and IP Teams: Alyn Tai and Kerry Awerbuch Join as Partners

Thomson Geer Expands Corporate and IP Teams: A Focus on Mergers, Acquisitions, and Intellectual Property

In a significant development for the legal industry, leading Australian law firm Thomson Geer has bolstered its national Corporate and Intellectual Property (IP) teams with the appointment of two new Partners: Alyn Tai and Kerry Awerbuch. The strategic move comes as the firm seeks to strengthen its capabilities in these key practice areas, reflecting the evolving needs of clients in today's complex business landscape.

Alyn Tai: Mergers & Acquisitions and Equity Capital Markets

Alyn Tai, an accomplished lawyer with extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), equity capital markets, and corporate advisory, joins Thomson Geer as a Partner in the Corporate team. Throughout his career, Tai has advised a diverse range of clients, from multinational corporations and financial institutions to emerging growth companies, on high-stakes transactions and regulatory compliance matters.

Tai's appointment is a testament to Thomson Geer's commitment to providing top-tier legal services in the rapidly evolving world of M&A and equity capital markets. As businesses continue to navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by globalization, digital transformation, and regulatory change, Tai's expertise will be invaluable in helping clients achieve their strategic objectives.

Kerry Awerbuch: Intellectual Property Specialist

Kerry Awerbuch, a seasoned IP lawyer with a strong track record in advising clients on complex IP issues, joins Thomson Geer as a Partner in the Intellectual Property team. With expertise spanning patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets, Awerbuch brings a wealth of knowledge to the firm's expanding IP practice.

In today's innovation-driven economy, protecting and leveraging intellectual property assets is crucial for businesses seeking to maintain a competitive edge. Awerbuch's appointment underscores Thomson Geer's dedication to delivering first-rate legal advice and support in this critical area.

Additional Appointments and Recent Growth

In addition to Tai and Awerbuch, Thomson Geer has welcomed several other talented professionals to its ranks. These include Associate Catherine O’Connor, Lawyer Rhiannon McCorriston, Special Counsel Madeleine McMaster, and Senior Trade Mark Attorney Teresa Elmey.

These appointments follow a series of new Partner hires across various practice areas over the past 12 months, reflecting the firm's ongoing commitment to growth and excellence.

For those seeking to stay informed about the latest partner moves and recruitment trends in the IP space, Managing IP+ has launched a Talent Tracker, an interactive database that provides valuable insights and data on partner moves since January 2023. Subscribers can track competitors' hiring activities, filter the database by jurisdiction and practice area, and make informed strategic decisions based on the information provided.

By combining expert legal services with a deep understanding of clients' needs, Thomson Geer continues to solidify its position as a trusted advisor and industry leader. As the firm grows its Corporate and IP teams, it remains dedicated to delivering the highest quality legal services that enable clients to succeed in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

As of February 14, 2024, Thomson Geer's strategic appointments and focus on M&A, equity capital markets, and intellectual property demonstrate its unwavering commitment to excellence and client success.