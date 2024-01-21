This Week in Tech: Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked, Apple's Vision Pro Preorders, and More

Following the buzz of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, the tech world continues to bristle with advancements, revelations, and controversies. One of the highlights of the week was Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, where it unveiled its latest offering, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Meanwhile, Apple's Vision Pro headset, slated for a February 2 launch, started accepting preorders from January 19.

Samsung Unpacks Its Latest Innovation

At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, the South Korean tech conglomerate introduced the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a device that brings design changes and spec updates, as well as improvements in the Galaxy AI system, photography experience, and battery life. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has titanium side rails and a flat screen designed for S Pen usage, alongside improved anti-reflective tech. Notably, the device boasts a better battery life compared to its predecessor, making it a coveted upgrade for Galaxy enthusiasts.

Apple Vision Pro Headset on the Horizon

Adding to the anticipation in the tech sphere, Apple started accepting preorders for its Vision Pro headset. The device, set to launch on February 2, is expected to further expand Apple's footprint in the wearables market. However, details about the product remain under wraps, adding to the intrigue surrounding the launch.

Controversies and Developments

In other tech news, the GPT Store found itself ensnared in a controversy over its policy on virtual companionship GPTs. Despite efforts to curb access, users were still able to locate such services. On a similar note, YouTube was accused of throttling PCs to battle against ad blocker usage. However, the issue was later attributed to a glitch in the ad-blocking software itself.

Advancements and Announcements

Microsoft introduced a novel feature for its Edge browser, enabling users to search with two engines simultaneously. This development promises to enhance search results and provide a more efficient browsing experience. Xiaomi, a key player in the smartphone market, unveiled five additions to its Redmi Note 13 series. The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G emerged as the stars of the lineup, touting exceptional camera capabilities and swift charging features. Lastly, a breakthrough in TV technology was previewed by Sharp at CES. The Quantum Dot Electroluminescent (QDEL) technology could offer OLED-like contrast with purer colors and could be a more economical production option in the future.