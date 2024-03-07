ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Elevates Business Laptops: Sleeker, Smarter, and More Sustainable

With its iconic design, incredible build quality, and epic portability, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon has long set the bar in premium business laptops. Predictably, the 12th generation version continues this tradition of excellence, with a long list of small but meaningful upgrades. It's been about a year and a half since the last review of an X1 Carbon, and that was the Gen 10 model. At a high level, it doesn't seem like much has changed, as the basic design remains the same, with its classic Eclipse Black color and carbon fiber, magnesium, and aluminum build, as expected. But as it turns out, Lenovo has made numerous small changes to this product since then, and many of them are noteworthy improvements.

Design and Display Enhancements

For starters, it's a bit smaller at 0.59 x 12.31 x 8.45 inches compared to 0.60 x 12.43 x 8.76 inches for Gen 10, and a bit lighter, 2.42 pounds vs. 2.48 pounds. None of that seems all that dramatic, but the X1 Carbon is a featherweight in a world of 3- to 4-pound 14-inch Ultrabooks, with an incredibly airy feel. And you can see the reductions in the display bezels, which are thinner all around, but especially at the top and bottom. The design is cleaner than before, assuming you can overlook a few oily smudges your hands will leave behind on the wrist rest and outer display lid.

Performance and Usability Upgrades

The 12th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon is an AI PC, meaning it utilizes an Intel Core Ultra chipset with integrated CPU, GPU, and NPU silicon, and not a more pedestrian 14th Gen Intel Core processor. There's only one processor option, oddly, the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, a 28-watt part that provides 6 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores, and 2 low-power efficiency cores. This is a mid-range processor, and I suspect the addition of a full 32 GB of LPDDR5x RAM (6400 MHz, soldered) and a very fast M.2 2280-based 1 TB PCIe Gen4 SSD drive in the review unit helped performance considerably.

Connectivity and Security Features

Despite its thin, wedge-shaped body, the X1 Carbon offers a reasonable range of modern and legacy expansion ports, similar to those found on previous versions. On the left, you will find a full-sized and always-on USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port with 5 Gbps of data transfer speed, and two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports with 40 Gbps of data transfer speed. Like other ThinkPads, the X1 Carbon comes with a full suite of ThinkShield security solutions, spanning its firmware, hardware, and software. It supports Windows Hello facial and fingerprint recognition, provides a manual webcam shutter, and a microphone mute key, and offers low-level protections that include a self-healing BIOS with a firmware shield, a discrete TPM 2.0 security chipset, and Intel vPro management capabilities.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 offers a compelling sustainability story, with 90 percent recycled magnesium, 55 percent recycled aluminum, 3 percent recycled carbon fiber, and 45 percent hydro aluminum in the body, 90 percent post-consumer recycled plastic in the speaker and battery pack enclosures, 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastic in the cable holders, 85 percent post-consumer recycled plastic in the keycaps, 90 percent recycled packaging material, and a commitment to offsetting the carbon footprint of the manufacturing and shipping of each unit. This emphasis on environmental responsibility, combined with its performance, design, and security features, makes the X1 Carbon an attractive option for businesses and individuals alike.