ThingPulse Unveils ePulse Feather C6: RISC-V Dev Board for IoT with Ultra-Low Power Sleep Mode

Introducing the latest innovation in IoT development boards, the ePulse Feather C6, designed by Daniel Eichhorn and Marcel Stör of ThingPulse. This new Feather-format board is engineered to cater to the burgeoning needs of battery-powered Internet of Things (IoT) projects, emphasizing longevity and efficiency in power usage. With its roots in the earlier ePulse Feather design, this iteration brings to the table the powerful ESP32-C6 module, marking a leap forward in low-power technology.

Revolutionary Low-Power Design

The cornerstone of the ePulse Feather C6's design is its exceptional low-power consumption. In its deep-sleep mode, the board's power draw is a mere 18μA when operating above 3.3V, and slightly higher at 33μA under 3.3V. Such minimal energy requirements are crucial for IoT applications where devices spend most of their time in dormancy, waking only to perform specific tasks. This feature is particularly appealing for projects like Wi-Fi remote controls for home automation, which require minimal power consumption to extend battery life significantly.

Advanced Features and Connectivity

At the heart of the ePulse Feather C6 is the ESP32-C6-MINI-1N4 module, boasting a single 32-bit RISC-V microcontroller core capable of speeds up to 160MHz. This is complemented by 512kB of high-power SRAM, 16kB of low-power SRAM, and 320kB of on-chip flash memory, with an additional 4MB in-package. Wireless connectivity is a strong suit of this board, supporting single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy (BLE), including Bluetooth Mesh. Additionally, it offers IEEE 802.15.4 mode for Thread 1.3 and Zigbee 3.0 connections. The integrated PCB antenna ensures robust and reliable wireless communication for a plethora of IoT applications.

Battery Management and Compatibility

Another highlight of the ePulse Feather C6 is its built-in lithium-polymer battery charging circuit, complemented by an Analog Devices MAX17048 fuel gauge. This setup not only facilitates precise battery management but also allows developers to disconnect the fuel gauge via a solder bridge if an extra GPIO pin is required. With 17 usable GPIO pins and compatibility with the Adafruit Feather form factor, the ePulse Feather C6 is a versatile choice for developers. Offering such advanced features and connectivity options, this board, priced at $14.95, presents itself as an attractive option for a wide range of IoT projects.

As the IoT landscape continues to evolve, the demand for more efficient, powerful, and versatile development boards grows. The ePulse Feather C6 meets these demands head-on with its innovative design, making it an essential tool for developers looking to push the boundaries of what's possible in IoT. As more projects come to life utilizing this board, the potential for smarter, more efficient, and interconnected devices becomes increasingly apparent, marking a significant step forward in our journey towards a truly connected world.