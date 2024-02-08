The Vodka WindshieldDefrost Trend: A Cheap Fix or an Expensive Mistake?

In the frosty embrace of winter, a curious trend has emerged on social media platforms like TikTok. A method promoting the use of cheap vodka as a windscreen defrosting agent is rapidly gaining traction. However, this seemingly cost-effective solution is causing ripples of concern among experts who warn of potential damage to vehicles.

The Allure of a Cheap Fix

As temperatures drop and windshields ice over, many drivers are turning to the viral vodka trick as an alternative to traditional de-icing methods. The idea is simple: spray vodka on your frosty windshield, watch the ice melt away, and you're good to go.

This shortcut has gained popularity due to its perceived affordability and accessibility. Vodka, after all, is a common household item for many. Yet, despite its apparent convenience, this method may lead to expensive repercussions.

The Hidden Costs of Vodka on Windshields

"While vodka may seem like a cheap fix, it can ultimately cost you more," warns Graham Conway, managing director at Select Car Leasing. The high alcohol content in vodka can cause corrosion of a car's paint and plastic components around the windshield, potentially leading to hardening and cracking.

Moreover, vodka can create small fissures in rubber parts when left in contact with them for extended periods. These seemingly minor damages can accumulate over time, resulting in hefty repair bills.

Expert Advice: Stick to De-Icers

According to Conway, dedicated de-icing solutions are the safest and most effective way to combat icy windshields. Designed specifically for this purpose, these products are relatively inexpensive, with prices starting around £1.99.

"It might be tempting to try out the latest social media trend, but when it comes to your car's safety and longevity, it's best to stick to tried-and-tested methods," advises Conway.

As winter continues its icy reign, motorists worldwide are reminded that some shortcuts aren't worth the risk. The lure of a cheap vodka fix might be enticing, but the true cost lies in the potential harm to vehicles and the looming specter of unnecessary repairs.