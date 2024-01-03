en English
Analysis

The Top 10 Cloud Computing Stories of 2023: A Year in Review

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
The Top 10 Cloud Computing Stories of 2023: A Year in Review

In the ever-evolving realm of technology, 2023 marked a significant surge in cloud computing. ITPro Today, a leading source of technology insights, provided a rich tapestry of articles guiding enterprises through the labyrinth of cloud decisions. The top ten most-read stories of the year reflect the industry’s dynamism and the thirst for knowledge.

Guiding Light in the Cloud

One of the front-runners was a comprehensive guide to building a personal cloud server, a testament to the growing interest in decentralizing data storage. Equally sought-after was an analytical piece delineating the differences between two cloud giants, AWS and Azure. Further, a real-world cloud migration case study from Lake Champlain Chocolates offered a glimpse into the practical aspects of shifting to the cloud.

Terraform: Open Source or Not?

Another widely read article delved into the controversial new licensing rules for Terraform, a tool used for building, changing, and versioning infrastructure. The article probed the question of whether Terraform could still be considered open source, sparking lively debates in the community.

AI: The Future of Cloud Computing

A deep dive into the prospects of AI in cloud computing was also among the top reads. It highlighted how the Big 3 cloud providers – AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud – are leveraging AI to catalyze growth and revolutionize the industry. A case study on Florida Crystal’s successful migration of SAP systems to AWS further demonstrated the combined power of cloud and AI.

Rethinking Data Storage and Security

As the cloud industry evolved, so too did the conversations around data storage. A thought-provoking piece on redefining data storage strategies was among the most read. Meanwhile, a report on Akamai’s expansion of its cloud services and sites underscored the importance of scalability and reach in the cloud sector. The potential rise of bare-metal clouds, offering direct access to hardware, also made headlines.

OpenStack Bobcat: A Leap Forward

The year drew to a close with the release of OpenStack Bobcat. This latest version of the open-source cloud platform introduced improved security and scalability features, promising a more robust foundation for cloud services.

In summary, 2023 was a year of exploration and innovation in cloud computing. The top stories of the year not only captured the key trends but also sparked conversations about the future of the industry. As we step into 2024, these discussions and developments will undoubtedly continue to shape the cloud landscape.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

